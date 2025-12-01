Combatting HIV in Africa: Japan’s efforts

Japanese pharmaceutical company, Shionogi & Co., Ltd.'s headquarters in Osaka

Today, 1 December, marks World AIDS Day, a moment for the international community to renew its commitment to end the HIV epidemic and demonstrate solidarity with all those affected by the disease. As a country firmly dedicated to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Japan has worked to curb the spread of the disease through a combination of public initiatives and private-sector efforts worldwide, particularly in Africa and here in South Africa, where 17% of the population aged between 15 and 49 are infected with HIV.

No single country or region can adequately address disease prevention, preparedness, and response alone; collaboration with diverse stakeholders globally is indispensable. With this understanding, Japan has advanced its health diplomacy in partnership with international organisations, such as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and Unitaid. The establishment of the Global Fund was first discussed at the G8 Summit in Okinawa in 2000. It has since played a leading role in combating major infectious diseases and strengthening health systems worldwide. Japan has always been one of its major supporters. During the Global Fund’s conference held here in Johannesburg in November, Japan announced its plan to contribute up to about USD 520 million over the next three years.

Mr Fumio Shimizu, Ambassador of Japan in South Africa

Moreover, Japan has launched its own initiatives for Africa. At the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), Japan announced the “Investment Promotion Package for Sustainable Health in Africa”, which embodies our commitment to supporting Africa’s efforts to strengthen health systems and enhance pandemic preparedness.

Japanese companies have likewise made important contributions. A notable example is the HIV treatment medicine “Dolutegravir,” which Shionogi, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, created and licensed to ViiV Healthcare Limited. Dolutegravir is registered with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), allowing its patents to be freely licensed. As a result, generic drug manufacturers can produce Dolutegravir for distribution in more than 140 countries. Since 2019, when South Africa’s national guidelines designated Dolutegravir as a first-line antiretroviral therapy for AIDS, the drug has played a significant role in expanding access to treatment for people living with HIV. By 2024, 6.3 million people in South Africa were receiving antiretroviral therapy, which underscores the drug’s impact on expanding treatment coverage.

It is essential that we maintain and build on this momentum. We will continue contributing to the strengthening of the Global Health Architecture (GHA) and to global efforts for robust HIV prevention, testing and treatment. Japan remains committed to working closely with South Africa and partners across the region and the world to continue the fight against HIV.