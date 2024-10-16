GNU must go on despite theatrics and threats

Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille. (Marco Longari/AFP)

Many moons ago, the SABC broadcast a popular sitcom called Kwakhala Nyonini, about a man named Madlanduna who was navigating the challenges of a polygamous marriage.

An evident caveat which presented itself was managing different personalities and some wives who thought they were superior to others, despite the different contributions they made towards making the marriage work and building the homestead.

One wife who had such a complex was Beauty. What further inflated her ego was that she had a marriage certificate, unlike the others. She always threatened to leave, believing no other wife had as much to offer as she did.

As the country assesses the performance of the government of national unity (GNU) over the past 100 days, no illustration is more befiting than the above.

But before we deliberate on the caveats of personalities, theatrics and superiority complexes, let us first speak of the most important achievement of the unity government.

Liberation movements across the continent have always been viewed as intolerant of democratic processes and the rule of law, once in power.

In fact, as the May 29 election results trickled in, there was already an appetite from some pockets of the international media for some tension, violence and instability in the Republic. The ANC, despite its shortcomings, has undoubtedly deflated this perverse characterisation.

When it had majority power, the first elected democratic president, Nelson Mandela bowed out after his first term. Even with all its succession battles and internal factions, this has had no bearing on the security of the state to a point of violence. Every democratically elected president, whatever the sentiments, conceded to the rule of law, eventually.

The maturity and spirit of inclusivity demonstrated during the GNU transition affirms that whatever differences political parties might have, there is overall consensus about stability and constitutional supremacy. This includes parties who did not form part of the unity government. Bravo.

Second, the cabinet, while bloated, has accommodated most members of the GNU, including provincial governments. Far and wide representation has been achieved not just there but also in the most important institution of accountability for the state, parliament.

This affirms the respect of the electorate outcome, that no party will be in majority rule. But it is a little too early to sing Kumbaya around the fire given the precariously delicate nature of the dispensation.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) waved the “marriage certificate” to the ANC even before the ink dried, threatening a walk-out. This despite the fact that the GNU has a whopping 11 parties with different dynamics, constituencies and policy positions.

Whilst this may be the case, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that there is an overall expectation for all political parties to work together to deliver on a mandate of transformation, growth and renewal.

It seems the DA has chosen to be the Beauty of the marriage, taking a superior approach that seeks to undermine the realisation of the GNU’s minimum programme of priorities.

The DA continues to not only undermine the unity government but also the will of the people and its own constituency, which expects full representation and participation in government.

But the DA has also chosen a posture of selective convenience and acceptance of the GNU when it suits the party.

The DA has always been the vocal champion against a bloated cabinet, calling for the scrapping of deputy ministers. It has also been vocal previously about VIP protection and blue lights.

Post-elections, the political Tarzan on both matters has chosen silence – affirming willingness to concede and compromise, where government perks are the order of the day.

Ironically, one thing that kept Beauty in the polygamous marriage was the perks of dating the rich Madlanduna. South Africans have not spotted John Steenhuisen in a Toyota Hilux or Fortuner when executing his ministerial duties as the minister of agriculture.

The crux of the matter is that the GNU cannot be held hostage by one party with its own ambitions.

South Africans have demonstrated on the ballot box that their patience with politicians is wearing precariously thin. Therefore, the GNU does not have the luxury of time, theatrics and tantrums.

If the DA truly believes that this marriage is not for them, it should not use “divorce” threats as a grand albatross to strangle the functioning of the unity government.

Instead, it should leave graciously and allow the GNU to find its way in the maze and, more importantly, function.

Madlanduna unceremoniously married a younger wife, much to her detriment. The beautiful Beauty suddenly became replaceable. Should the DA honestly continue with the attitude of superiority and intolerance, the government of national unity will be compelled to move on without it.

Gugu Ndima is a social commentator. Follow her on @Mandima_writer