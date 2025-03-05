Engineering solutions to reduce climate change impacts

In the face of climate change, adequate infrastructure is essential. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy/M&G

This year’s World Engineering Day is a reminder of the role engineers play in driving progress toward the sustainable development goals (SDGs). The theme, Unleashing the Power of Engineers to Advance the SDGs, underscores the potential that engineering solutions hold in addressing pressing problems. Among these, climate change stands as one of the most urgent and undeniable threats.

In South Africa, the effect of climate change is no longer a distant concern, it’s a harsh reality that is already reshaping the landscape. Although the problems are formidable, they are not insurmountable and engineers are pioneering climate action that can mitigate the damage and build resilience.

Changing weather patterns affect several sectors, especially agriculture, which relies on stable weather conditions for food production. The ramifications are far-reaching. Agriculture, which is a significant part of the economy, will be under immense strain as water resources become scarcer.

The combined effect of these droughts and the increasing frequency of heatwaves — some of which could exceed 40°C — poses not only a risk to human health but also to the energy and water infrastructure. South Africans will experience more power shortages as the demand for energy increases during these heatwaves, and many will be left struggling for access to clean water.

The risk of wildfires is also growing, devastating both property and wildlife. The wildfires in California earlier this year serve as a chilling reminder of what could happen in South Africa if we do not invest in better fire management and preventive measures.

Heavy rainfall in some regions will continue to lead to flooding, especially in urban areas with outdated or poorly maintained drainage systems. As the frequency of high intensity rainfall increases, these areas will face the double burden of more water and inadequate infrastructure to handle it. This scenario threatens lives and undermines economic activities, as businesses and homes are damaged or destroyed.

How can communities and leaders prepare?

Community leaders and citizens play a pivotal role in responding to the effects of climate change. Effective preparation starts with collaboration. Local leaders must work alongside experts, scientists and community members to develop and implement climate action plans that are tailored to the specific vulnerabilities of their areas.

One of the most important areas to address is infrastructure resilience. Given the increasing intensity of storms and flooding, improving drainage systems must be a priority.

Nature-based solutions such as the restoration of wetlands or green spaces in urban areas mitigate flooding and build climate resilience, critical focus must also be placed on infrastructure. This includes fixing leaks and upgrading and maintaining systems.

Citizens need to understand why these measures are necessary and how they can contribute to mitigating climate change. They should be encouraged to adopt sustainable practices at the individual level — such as reducing energy consumption, using water efficiently and minimising waste.

People should also be encouraged to prepare for emergencies by developing disaster response plans and working with local authorities on how to protect themselves during extreme weather events.

Moreover, they should use their voting and spending power to advocate for stronger climate action. By supporting businesses and policies that prioritise environmental sustainability, people can help drive broader societal change. The future of climate action in South Africa depends as much on grassroots involvement as it does on the policies of government officials.

Government’s role in adaptation

To adapt effectively to climate change, the government must take bold and immediate action. Adaptation is not just about responding to the hazards themselves but also about reducing the vulnerability of people to those hazards.

A critical area for adaptation is water management. South Africa’s water infrastructure is poorly maintained and outdated; it is estimated that up to 40% of water in some areas is lost because of these leaks.

Upgrading and repairing this infrastructure should be a national priority. Rainwater harvesting, wastewater reuse and desalination are all valuable solutions to help manage water resources more efficiently. But these must be seen as part of a broader strategy to improve the sustainability and resilience of the entire water supply system.

The government also needs to strengthen its emergency response systems. This includes investing in early warning systems and ensuring that people are adequately prepared for floods, heatwaves and fires. Vulnerable areas, such as informal settlements, should receive targeted assistance in disaster preparedness and response planning.

Diversified food sources

The reliance on maize as the primary staple crop leaves the country vulnerable to drought conditions, as maize is highly water intensive. Alternative crops such as millet, sorghum and legumes, which are more drought-resistant, should be promoted. These crops not only offer a buffer against climate-induced crop failures but also help create a more diverse, sustainable food system.

The COP29 budget and climate action

South Africa’s adaptation to climate change is inextricably linked to the global conversation on climate action. At the COP29, developing countries such as South Africa were allocated $300 billion for climate action, a fraction of the $1.3 trillion that experts had originally estimated as necessary. While the allocation is a step in the right direction, it falls far short of what is needed to help developing countries adapt to the climate crisis.

This budget should be focused on several key areas: the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, improving infrastructure resilience and investing in climate-smart agriculture.

South Africa’s energy transition, which aims to shift away from coal and towards wind and solar energy, will be central to reducing emissions and mitigating the impacts of climate change. But this transition must be done in a way that does not leave workers in the fossil fuel sector behind. Reskilling and upskilling programmes for these workers should be a priority to ensure they are not negatively affected by the energy transition.

South Africa can adapt to the changing climate but this requires decisive action from both the government and its citizens. Karen King is the director of climate resilience at Royal HaskoningDHV.