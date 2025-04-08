Born Free: Will the GNU survive? Can the ANC and DA reconcile after the budget? – Podcast episode two.

This week on Born Free, Otsile Nkadimeng and Khumo Kumalo dive headfirst into the simmering tensions within South Africa’s Government of National Unity. With the budget passed without the support of the DA and FF+, fault lines between the ANC and DA are beginning to show.

Is the ANC serious about its warning—that you can’t oppose the budget and still remain in government? Or is the DA ready to call their bluff?

Join us as we unpack the latest developments, explore the shifting dynamics of this uneasy coalition, and ask what it all means for the future of South African politics. It’s candid, it’s current—and it’s a conversation you won’t want to miss.