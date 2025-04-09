Seven signs you’ve found the right home — and when to walk away

Make sure you’ve checked the structure, the neighbourhood, the clauses, most of your wish list and the paperwork before you sign on the dotted line.

Buying a home isn’t a simple transaction — it’s a big decision with long-term consequences. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or upgrading your space, the right property will feel right … but there’s more to it than gut instinct.

Here are seven tips and pointers about what to look for — and what should send you straight out the front door.

1. Green light: Solid structure, sound investment

A home with good bones is more than just straight walls. Check for level floors, stable ceilings and doors and windows that open and close smoothly. A well-built structure gives you peace of mind that your investment will stand the test of time … and the elements.

Red flag: Structural concerns, even small signs like hairline cracks, sloping floors, bubbling paint and discoloured patches could indicate deeper structural or moisture issues.

If you feel the house is masking bigger problems, trust your instincts and call in a professional. Some flaws are more than cosmetic; they’re deal breakers. Remember “voetstoets”.

2. Green light: It ticks your boxes (most of them)

You won’t get everything on your wishlist but if it has 80% of what matters — location, layout, number of bedrooms, natural light — you’re on the right track. Compromise on the details, not your dealbreakers.

Red flag: If you’re justifying a major flaw with “we’ll fix it later”, pause. If you hate the kitchen now, odds are you still will two years (and one expensive quote) later.

3. Green light: The area feels like home

Walk around the neighbourhood. Are people out walking dogs? Are the streets clean? Is there a sense of safety? If the vibe feels right and the commute doesn’t make your blood boil, you’re onto something.

Red flag: Security bars on every window and a dog barking on every corner? Take it seriously. No house is worth constant anxiety.

4. Green light: You can see yourself living there

This isn’t about mood boards or Pinterest daydreams. If you walk in and immediately think where your couch will go or which room will be the office, you’re mentally moving in.

Red flag: If you’re struggling to picture how your life would fit in the space — physically or emotionally — that’s telling. A house should offer possibilities, not puzzles.

5. Green light: The Paperwork Checks Out

Approved plans? Zoning in order? No weird clauses in the sale agreement? A seller with nothing to hide will have everything ready to go. Don’t settle for half-answers.

Red flag: Missing paperwork, resistance to inspections or sudden urgency to close the deal should all set off alarms.

6. Green light: It feels like a fair deal

Do your homework. Compare similar properties in the area. If it’s priced in line with the market and the numbers match the condition, that’s a good sign. A decent home at a fair price is always worth consideration.

Red flag: If it’s “too good to be true”, it probably is. And if the agent or seller is vague about costs, walk. Transparency matters.

7. Green light: Your agent is open, honest and well-informed

A reliable estate agent doesn’t just open doors, they open conversations. They’ll provide full access to important documentation, clearly explain the financial breakdown of the deal (including levies, rates, bond costs and transfer fees) and willingly share the property’s history.

They’re proactive about disclosures, answer questions confidently and help you understand exactly what you’re signing up for. With the right agent, you’ll feel informed, not overwhelmed.

Red flag: Vague answers. If the agent dodges questions about costs, compliance or the property’s background, or pushes for quick decisions without offering supporting information, that’s a warning sign. Lack of transparency often hides bigger problems.

Eva August is the chief executive of Century 21 South Africa.