Oval Office: Johann Rupert proved himself a stand-up man

South African billionaire Johann Rupert

The White House press briefing with US President Donald Trump and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on 21 May was revealing. It led me to gain respect and appreciation for a man I have never met, but who is often talked about in the media, and South Africa’s political circles.

To some, he is the bogeyman — the man who owns politicians, the man who has made lots of money off the backs of the masses of poor, black South Africans. But, in the Oval Office in Washington, Johann Rupert displayed nothing but patriotism, love for South Africa — a stand-up man.

But before we speak well of Rupert regarding his statesman-like demeanor in front of the condescending US president, it must be acknowledged that Ramaphosa also did a great job.

It is not surprising that Ramaphosa was very tactful from the onset in handling Trump. It was as if he had studied Trump’s methods of making deals and using bullying tactics to get what he wants.

In his opening remarks, Ramaphosa set the tone for the meeting and used his body language effectively to control the narrative. He was prepared, even when Trump threw him a curve ball with videos of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and former president and uMkhonto weSizwe party head Jacob Zuma singing Kill the Boer.

Notice that Ramaphosa’s voice projection did not change, his body language stayed the same and he was calm — as he usually is.

Ramaphosa is a skillful negotiator. As the seasoned politician that he is, he understands the ways of Washington. The man knows that Washington DC is run by lobbyists and special interest groups and this is why he brought certain specific people along with him as part of his delegation.

To speak the language that Washington understands, Ramaphosa took with him to the likes of Rupert. A man who knows Trump on a personal level. A man who lived in New York, where Trump comes from, in the Seventies.

Also, Rupert is a billionaire with a net worth significantly higher than that of the US president. It is reported that he is worth roughly $15 billion while Trump has about $5 billion.

Ramaphosa recognises what Malcolm X once said: “The only thing that power respects is power.”

The truth is that Johann Rupert was honest and sincere. He told the US president that his charge of white genocide in South Africa was incorrect and that farm killings are indiscriminate.

He called out South Africa’s agriculture minister, and leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen, who was at the Oval Office meeting.

Rupert told Trump that, yes, there is criminality in South Africa — among the worst areas for crime is the Cape Flats, in the DA-run Western Cape, where the high murder rate is attributed to gang violence. That revelation alone is an indictment on the false narrative of white genocide.

Rupert, a rich white South African, made the point that he does not agree with the white genocide narrative. He went on to explain South Africa’s problems and suggested possible solutions. He spoke of the need for investment and job opportunities. He pointed out that, when people do not have jobs, despair and desperation leads them to commit crimes. This is true, even in the US itself.

Rupert did not mince his words. His remarks cannot be ignored. He clearly chose to face the facts in the hope that a real solution could be found. I would be honored to meet Johann Rupert, just to shake his hand, and praise him for his class act in Washington, as he stood up for South Africa.

Towards the end of that press briefing, when Trump was asked whether he is still convinced that there is genocide in South Africa against white farmers his answer was: “I don’t know.” I believe Trump was primarily influenced by the sentiments of people like Rupert.

Clearly, this charge of white genocide in South Africa against white farmers is nothing but retaliation by those close to President Trump for South Africa’s role at the international court of Justice with regards to Israel’s war crimes against Palestine.

There is no doubt that the Israeli lobby in Washington, is very unhappy with South Africa, since the court ruled that Israel is committing =genocide against the Palestinian people.

And people like Rupert understand the genesis of this issue, which is why he was quick to mention, “I have always been against apartheid my whole life,” in reference to the history of South Africa.

For what it is worth, Johann Rupert must be recognised for doing the right thing in the United States of America.

Aaron Ng’ambi is a prospective politician in Zambia, a geopolitical analyst and newspaper columnist. [email protected]