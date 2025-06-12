Africa isn’t ready for electric vehicles – and that’s okay

Africa’s transport future will be electric - but not just yet.

The global vehicle industry is undergoing a seismic shift. Electric vehicles (EVs) are no longer a futuristic novelty. In 2023, EVs accounted for 18% of all new car sales globally, with countries such as China, Norway and the Netherlands leading the way. Across tech expos, policy discussions and climate summits, the message is clear: the world is moving beyond internal combustion engines.

But for Africa, the picture is very different. Although there is enthusiasm among some policymakers and entrepreneurs, the reality on the ground reveals structural issues that make a large-scale transition to EVs both impractical and premature. Despite global pressure to “catch up” or “leapfrog’” Africa is not ready for electric vehicles.

One of the most immediate barriers to EV adoption in Africa is cost. The average price of a new electric vehicle globally sits at about $53,000. Meanwhile, GDP per capita in sub-Saharan Africa was just $1,574 in 2022, according to the World Bank. For most Africans, even a used petrol car is out of financial reach, let alone a new EV.

This is reflected in consumer behaviour: more than 90% of vehicles imported into Africa are second-hand, typically older, fuel-powered models from the United States, Japan or Europe, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. The dominance of this informal used-car market undercuts any near-term demand for shiny, expensive EVs.

Moreover, many governments are grappling with limited public budgets, stretched across pressing development issues such as healthcare, education, food security and infrastructure. EV subsidies or incentives, which helped drive uptake in the West, are not financially viable for most African states.

Perhaps the most fundamental reason Africa isn’t ready for EVs is unreliable electricity. More than 600 million people on the continent still don’t have power, and those who do often experience frequent blackouts. In South Africa, for example, 2023 marked the country’s worst-ever year of load-shedding, with more than 300 days of rolling power outages. In Nigeria, diesel generators remain a lifeline for homes and businesses.

EVs are only as good as the electricity that powers them. If a car can’t be charged at home or on the road reliably, it’s unusable. Pushing EVs in this context risks deepening energy inequality, serving only a small elite with access to solar panels or private power backups.

Beyond electricity, EVs require a robust ecosystem — charging stations, repair and maintenance facilities, technicians trained in high-voltage systems, and a steady supply of spare parts and batteries. These elements are in short supply in most African countries.

Take Kenya, often considered a leader in Africa’s EV push. As of 2023, the country had fewer than 200 public charging stations, concentrated mainly in Nairobi. Compare that with Norway, which boasts more than 20,000 chargers. Even in South Africa, the most industrialised African nation, the public charging network is still minimal and largely inaccessible outside major urban areas.

Complicating matters further is poor road infrastructure. Many African roads are unpaved, riddled with potholes, or vulnerable to flooding. EV batteries are sensitive and expensive to replace, and the wear and tear of poor roads can drastically reduce their lifespan.

There have been whispers about countries such as Burkina Faso experimenting with EVs. Pilot projects involving electric motorcycles and compact EVs have been launched in partnership with development agencies and startups in Africa. But these remain small-scale initiatives targeting urban areas like Ouagadougou.

While admirable, they are far from scalable. These projects face the same systemic barriers as elsewhere: unreliable electricity, high costs and lack of infrastructure. They serve more as symbols of innovation than signs of readiness.

The differences between Africa and EV leaders such as China, the European Union and the US are stark. China invested heavily in battery production and EV infrastructure early on. In 2023 alone, it sold more than eight million EVs, driven by domestic manufacturing and government support. The EU introduced strict emissions laws and huge subsidies to reduce the cost of EVs and build charging networks. The US has committed $7.5 billion to building a national EV charging grid, on top of generous tax incentives for EV buyers. Africa has neither the fiscal space nor the energy capacity to replicate these models. To assume a similar trajectory would be both unrealistic and unfair.

There are additional problems often ignored in the EV conversation. Batteries perform poorly in extreme heat, which is common across many African countries. Overheating can reduce range and shorten battery life, raising concerns about long-term viability.

Ironically, Africa is central to the global EV supply chain, producing more than 70% of the world’s cobalt, largely from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Yet, most of this is exported with little local processing, reinforcing Africa’s position as a raw-material exporter rather than a beneficiary of value-added industries.

The environmental cost of EV batteries, particularly their disposal and recycling, is also a ticking time bomb. Without strict regulations and facilities, Africa risks inheriting a new wave of e-waste.

So, when will Africa be ready?

The path to EV readiness will require more than imported Teslas or flashy pilot projects. A realistic timeline involves:

Universal access to reliable electricity, especially clean energy sources.

A thriving used-EV market, making prices more accessible.

Local manufacturing and battery assembly, tied to mineral beneficiation.

Comprehensive infrastructure: charging networks, technician training, and recycling systems.

Regulatory support, including tax incentives, import reforms, and consumer protections.

In other words, Africa will be ready for EVs when the foundational development gaps have been bridged. Until then, pushing mass adoption is like installing a solar panel on a collapsing roof.

Africa’s transport future will undoubtedly be electric. But it must be on African terms, rooted in local realities, and not forced by global pressure. By first focusing on reliable power, affordable mobility and industrial development, African nations can pave the way for an inclusive, sustainable EV future.

Karabo Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Power Shift Africa.