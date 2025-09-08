The US a nation at a crucial crossroads

‘The land of the free' is under threat. Photo: File

The US, once seen as a beacon of democracy and freedom, stands at a precipice. The echoes of history whisper significant warnings of a fragile republic, vulnerable to the threat of authoritarianism. From Nazi Germany’s chilling descent into darkness to Chile’s catastrophic coup, the ghosts of failed democracies haunt America’s future. With the current presidency, the fault lines of polarisation, voter suppression and truth erosion threaten to shatter the nation’s foundation.

The rise of authoritarian states throughout history serves as a significant reminder of democracy’s fragility. There are three examples which are somewhat similar to contemporary America today.

In 1933, Adolf Hitler was appointed chancellor, leveraging the economic crisis and nationalist sentiment to consolidate power. The Enabling Act, passed in 1933, granted Hitler absolute authority, which paved the way for totalitarian rule. Opposition parties were suppressed, media controlled and people’s voices were silenced. Hitler’s mastery of propaganda and the manipulation of truth created a reality distortion field, leaving citizens confused and submissive.

Benito Mussolini’s rise to power in 1922 was marked by strategic manoeuvring and ruthless elimination of opposition. By 1926, all opposition parties were outlawed, the media was tightly controlled and any form of dissent was brutally dealt with. Mussolini’s cult of personality and aggressive nationalism created a toxic mix that doomed Italian democracy.

On 11 September, 1973, General Augusto Pinochet seized power from democratically elected president Salvador Allende. Congress was dissolved, parties banned and strict censorship imposed. The secret police enforced Pinochet’s rule through terror and repression, leaving deep scars in Chilean society

These regimes share disturbing similarities: erosion of trust, suppression of dissent and consolidation of power. The US’s current leadership bears eerie echoes of these authoritarian ascents.

Three key areas of concern show up:

Voter suppression

Now even though the US is not there yet, there will come a time when the following could happen. There will be voter suppression tactics which will be wielded by some states and politicians will look to disenfranchise millions of Americans, especially those in communities of colour and low-income households. Voters’ roll purges and limited polling stations will be used to undermine the principle of one person, one vote. This blatant assault on democracy will seek to alter electoral outcomes and maintain power. We all know what happened on 6 January 2021, when election results didn’t go Donald Trump’s way …

Manufacturing reality

The erosion of trust in the media and truth has become one of the blueprints of Trump’s presidency. Baseless accusations of “fake news” and blatant lies have been uttered by those in power and have created a reality distortion field, leaving citizens bewildered and distrustful of credible sources. This manipulation paves the way for authoritarianism, as facts become flexible and reality bends to serve power.

A nation divided

Polarisation has ravaged the partisan landscape in the US but also across the world, with echo chambers and tribal mentality dominating discourse. This has led to a constitutional crisis in waiting — a judiciary system overhaul looms as the remaining check on power. The erosion of bipartisan cooperation and the demise of truth have created an environment where democracy itself is negotiable.

The confluence of all these factors has pushed America to the brink of a constitutional crisis. The potential scenarios that lie ahead are daunting and need serious attention.

The unravelling of American democracy would bring to the fore a dystopian era, marked by three possible scenarios:

End of liberty

Authoritarian rule would become the new normal, with civil liberties dismantled and dissent criminalised. Freedom of speech, assembly and the press would be curtailed, as the government exercises total control over narrative and action. Citizenship would be reduced to a mere subjecthood, as Americans will surrender their birthright to liberty.

The judiciary’s last stand

A constitutional crisis would erupt, as the judiciary system is overhauled to rubber-stamp executive power grabs. Checks and balances would crumble, leaving congress a mere spectator to authoritarian consolidation. The rule of law would give way to the rule of man, as democracy’s safeguards are dismantled

People rebel

Social unrest would ignite, as a desperate citizenry takes to the streets to reclaim lost freedoms. Protests would be met with brutal force, plunging America into a cycle of violence, division and chaos. The very fabric of society would fray, as neighbourhoods and communities collapse.

Now, I had intentions of adding a section on how the US can reclaim its democracy, but as I was typing this, I then remembered that Americans democratically voted for Donald Trump on two separate occasions. In simpler terms, Americans have reaped what they have sown and should live in the reality of going against all the lines of tribal mentality rather than voting for a leader who will attend to their needs as citizens, whether white or black.

The unravelling of American democracy will have consequences for global democracy. As a “beacon of freedom and democracy”, America’s decline would:

Embolden authoritarians: Validate authoritarian regimes worldwide and encourage leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to further consolidate power.

Weaken global institutions: Erase any form of trust in international organisations like the UN, EU and Nato, creating a power vacuum for autocrats to exploit.

Spread disinformation: There will be an amplification of fake news and propaganda globally, undermining truth and facts in democratic societies.

Diminishing of democratic movements: Discourage pro-democracy activists worldwide, especially in fragile democracies like Sudan and Belarus.

Trigger global instability: Unleash a wave of instability, as authoritarianism tends to fuel nationalism, protectionism and conflict, threatening global peace and security.

The unravelling of American democracy is a looming threat, haunted by historical echoes and current threats. Yet, it is worth saying that hope remains, for democracy’s survival largely depends on citizens’ vigilance and collective action. Will America heed the alarming warnings and save its liberty or will it succumb to the authoritarian abyss? The choice is theirs and the future is very much uncertain.

Obakeng Khoza holds a BA in politics, philosophy and economics.