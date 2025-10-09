Mzansi Unicorns: Levergaing technology & AI to solve big problems: With Melvyn Lubega – Global technology entrepreneur – Podcast episode 5

Mzansi Unicorns: Levergaing technology & AI to solve big problems: With Melvyn Lubega – Global technology entrepreneur |E5

In episode 5 of Mzansi Unicorns, we sit down with Melvyn Lubega — actuary, tech visionary, and investor — whose impact extends far beyond South Africa’s borders. As founder of Baobab Group, Melvyn has built an organisation employing over 2,000 people, and as co-founder of GO1, he helped create South Africa’s first unicorn, valued at over $2 billion. GO1’s learning technology platform now serves 17,000 organisations and governments across 66+ countries, attracting top-tier investors like Salesforce Ventures and Microsoft.

Melvyn also founded a pan-African logistics company using technology to bridge infrastructure and efficiency gaps across the continent. His passion lies in solving economic, social, and structural challenges through disruptive innovation. Now appointed as South Africa’s new Lead of the Digital Service Unit under The Presidency, Melvyn is helping drive the nation’s digital transformation agenda — shaping how technology empowers government and citizens alike.

Tune in for a conversation on vision, innovation, and building African solutions for the world.

