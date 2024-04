Sign of the times: Political leaders sometimes inspire fanatical devotion. Former president Jacob Zuma at the St John Apostolic Church in Johannesburg is flanked by Reverend John Molefe Moloi and Archbishop Daniel Mathe. (Lucky Morajane/Gallo Images)

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

They are as weak and flawed as the rest of us, so why do so many look to them for salvation, asks Des Erasmus