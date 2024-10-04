Uganda army chief’s presidential ambitions threaten democracy

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Uganda is marking 62 years of independence, but democracy and constitutionalism is on a lifeline.

Uganda’s parliament recently debated comments made by the head of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on his X account.

“No civilian will lead Uganda after President Museveni. The security forces will not allow it. The next leader will be a soldier or policeman.”

Kainerugaba is the son of President Yoweri Museveni, who appointed him chief of the defence forces in March this year.

If it was any other citizen exercising their freedom of speech, it would not be a problem, but these remarks came from the chief of the defence forces.

As The East African reported, the Political Parties and Organisations Act (section 16) says: “A member of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, Uganda Police Force, the Uganda Prisons Service or a public officer or a traditional or cultural leader or a person employed in a company wholly owned by the government shall not- (a) be a founder, promoter or another member of a political party or organisation; (B) hold office in a political party/organisation; (C) Speak in public or publish anything involving matters of political or organisation controversy; or (d) engage in canvassing support of a political party or organisation or of a candidate standing for public election sponsored by a political party or organisation.”

Statements such as those by Kainerugaba undermine the democratic principles of inclusivity and participation.

They violate Uganda’s Constitution, a country that has never witnessed a peaceful transfer of power since independence.

Clause 2 in article 208 of the Constitution states: “Uganda People’s Defence Forces shall be nonpartisan, national in character, patriotic, professional, disciplined, productive and subordinate to civilian authority as established under the Constitution.”

Kainerugaba’s words, “No civilian will lead Uganda” is in clear contravention of article 1 of the Constitution, which states: “Power belongs to the people.”

Chris Baryomunsi, the minister of information communications technology and national guidance, has come out to distance the government from Kainerugaba’s statements.

The chief of the defence forces is nurturing presidential aspirations through his Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political special purpose vehicle.

Kainerugaba also enjoys the privilege of being the first son to Museveni, Uganda’s longest serving president who has been in power for 38 years.

When former security minister Henry Tumukunde expressed political opinions he was criminalised under the defence forces Act, resulting in four years under house arrest.

Kainerugaba’s statements also violate Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states: “The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government.” This, of course, is contrary to his views of the army determining who will become the president.

And they contravene the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Uganda’s democracy journey is not perfect but it has registered improvements that include holding regular elections, inclusive representation of youth and women, improved press freedom, political party funding and peaceful assembly, among others.

But the lingering problems include the direct involvement of the defence force, the police and other security organs in elections, laws repressing political opponents, political corruption, the abduction and torture of opposition supporters and vote rigging.

Kainerugaba’s statements, as the chief of the defence forces, directly orders the involvement of armed men into democratic processes to protect the interests of the army and police against a civilian occupying the office of the president.

Just a month ago the police shot the National Unity Platform’s leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) when he and his supporters were marching in a street in a Kampala suburb.

I can imagine the terror and wrath that could be unleashed against dissenting voices and civil opposition political party presidential contestants in the 2026 presidential elections.

The attorney general should bring the 2000 Lomé Declaration to the attention of the chief of the defence forces to remind him of the violations of treaties and commitments that Uganda appended a signature to. The Lomé Declaration addresses unconstitutional changes of government in Africa, of which there has been a resurgence.

Statements such as those made by Kainerugaba are dangerous and may spark civil unrest, as well as political and economic instabilities.

As Uganda marks 62 years of independence, citizens striving for democracy and constitutionalism should never allow statements that threaten our Constitution to be ignored.

Robert Kigongo is a civilian, democracy deliverer and sustainable development analyst.