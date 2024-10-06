Power Play: New electricity law leaves municipalities in the dark on debt

Of the 248 municipalities that Eskom supplies, more than half had overdue accounts, totalling R58.5 billion by March last year, with the majority of debt due to Eskom concentrated in 10 municipalities. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Act into law, marking a significant and potentially transformative milestones for South Africa’s electricity sector.

The Act makes provision and opens pathways for increased competition, promises reduced energy costs, encourages investment in new generation capacity to secure energy supply and establishes an independent transmission company that will oversee the national grid.

The company is a “transmission systems operator” (TSO) called the National Transmission Company of SA (NTSCA). In addition, the Act imposes heavy penalties for damaging or sabotaging infrastructure.

Despite these ambitious goals, the Act falls short in tackling the deep-rooted financial instability of Eskom, South Africa’s electricity utility, and the mounting debt of municipalities. It leaves these critical issues largely unaddressed, raising concerns about the viability of its long-term impact.

Moreover, the introduction of new electricity providers under a TSO raises concerns about how municipalities and Eskom will navigate, and adapt to, this shifting landscape given their financial struggles.

Earlier this month, Eskom formally seized and attached four bank accounts belonging to the Emfuleni Local Municipality to recover R8 billion in outstanding debt. This comes as a result of the municipality defaulting on repayments and failing to comply with the requirements of the treasury’s debt relief programme, announced last year.

The R8 billion owed by Emfuleni, one of South Africa’s most heavily indebted and mismanaged municipalities, amounts to 10% of the total outstanding debt owed by municipalities to Eskom.

In Good Governance Africa’s Governance Performance Index, Emfuleni ranked 17th of 19 secondary cities and 151st out of 205 local municipalities.

Municipalities’ exorbitant debt highlights a broader challenge faced by local governments and Eskom in addressing unsustainably high debt levels.

Of the 248 municipalities that Eskom supplies, more than half had overdue accounts, totalling R58.5 billion by March last year, with the majority of debt due to Eskom concentrated in 10 municipalities.

In its latest Integrated Report last year, Eskom identified the most debt-burdened municipalities to be Emfuleni, Emalahleni, Maluti-a-Phofung, Matjhabeng and Govan Mbeki.

The top 20 defaulting municipalities reportedly owed arrears amounting to around R45 billion at year end (or 78% of total arrears at the municipal level).

Several factors and challenges have contributed to the municipal debt spiral. Poor capacity, combined with limited skills and resources, compound longstanding inefficiencies between municipalities and Eskom, such as lack of prioritising debt repayments by municipalities and mismanaging consumer accounts.

In addition, there are critical gaps in the legislation that could help manage or prevent this debt, exacerbating the issue.

In a media address, Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa added that “failure to collect revenue, illegal connections and a decline in sales of electricity because of theft and load-shedding had worsened the ability of municipalities to pay their debt to Eskom”.

The escalating municipal debt burden has severe implications for both Eskom and consumers.

For consumers and residents in defaulting municipalities, the financial strain on municipalities often translates into higher tariffs, service disruptions in the form of “load-reduction”, poor maintenance of electricity infrastructure and general public service decline.

Moreover, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa recently approved an 18.65% tariff hike for the 2023-24 year but limited that to 10% for low-income households.

For Eskom, municipalities’ failure to pay means reduced cash flow, limited ability to reduce operating costs, invest in its own infrastructure and manage its own debt.

This will probably also lead to increased borrowing from the treasury, creating a vicious cycle.

Efforts to circumvent the issue, such as the Municipal Debt Relief Support Programme announced by the treasury in May last year, have aimed to improve the utility’s balance sheet and facilitate proposals for Eskom to write off certain debt under strict conditions. By January 2024, 70 municipalities had been approved to join the programme.

Yet, despite these efforts, municipal debt has continued to surge, while constrained municipalities continue to default on payments, suggesting that the government’s approaches to rescuing Eskom from debt lack precision and are not yet fostering significant improvement.

The mounting arrears add yet another layer of complexity to Eskom’s already overwhelming challenges.

Between March and last month, outstanding municipal arrears increased by R4 billion over six months to R82 billion, according to the latest figures from an Eskom media statement.

This escalating debt not only continues to strain the utility’s financial resources, it compounds the myriad issues that Eskom and the national government have had to navigate, including its public utilities’ own significant debt burden.

As municipalities continue to grapple with their fiscal crises, the ripple effects threaten to undermine Eskom’s stability, hinder reliable electricity supply and exacerbate the energy crisis in South Africa.

The government has introduced numerous strategies to tackle the energy crisis, from reshuffling Eskom’s leadership and providing massive bailouts, to forming the National Energy Crisis Committee, which engages the private sector. And, most recently, it has turned to legislative reform in a bid to drive lasting change.

However, according to Bheki Stofile, president of the SA Local Government Association, South Africa’s electricity policies and legislation have often created significant challenges for municipalities, making it increasingly difficult for them to effectively fulfil their mandate.

In addition, municipalities have a critical role to play in a successful transition to a more stable energy sector but the lack of finances and capacity to respond to these responsibilities remains a significant challenge.

Another major concern is that many of the provisions outlined in the amendment Act effectively dilute both municipalities’ and Eskom’s role in generating and distributing electricity, further compromising revenue flows.

In a best-case scenario, as new electricity supplies enter the market, Eskom could benefit from reduced pressure to meet demand and supply at a national level. This diversification of supply would enable Eskom to focus on improving its capacity, reducing operational costs and recovering its finances.

For municipalities, a successful implementation of the Act could see more affordable tariffs and reduce their reliance on Eskom.

For consumers, this could mean lower energy costs due to increased competition among electricity providers. More providers entering the market could also lead to improved service delivery and more reliable power supply as energy generation becomes more diversified.

But this will require substantial and rapid investment in transmission grid reconfiguration to provide optimal ingestion points for renewable energy projects.

In a worst-case scenario, however, Eskom will have to navigate the loss of the bulk of its revenue base to competitors, which could see it burdened even further.

If Eskom cannot adapt quickly enough, it could spiral further into debt, requiring additional government bailouts or restructuring.

For debt-burdened municipalities already grappling with financial mismanagement, if they are unable to afford and honour agreements and commitments made, they also risk worsening their financial crises, leading to even more volatility.

Moreover, misalignment between municipal and TSO priorities could create gaps in service delivery, compounding the instability of local grids. In this scenario, the cost burden ultimately falls on consumers and residents who risk higher tariffs and service delivery failure.

If the national government seriously intends to achieve the outcomes laid out in the amendment Act, it must also efficiently address legislative gaps and ongoing challenges related to fiscal instability already burdening the country’s energy sector.

It must do so transparently while ensuring accountability to avoid the further erosion of trust in local governance and infrastructure.

Mischka Moosa has been a data journalist at Good Governance Africa since 2022. She holds a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) in Political Science from the University of Cape Town.