Make South Africa great again: The GNU as a catalyst for hope and reform

The government of national unity was formed after the ANC lost its outright parliament majority in May 2024 general elections.(@PresidencyZA/X)

South Africa stands at a crossroads, where the 2024 elections have reshaped its political landscape, ushering in an era of coalition governance through the government of national unity (GNU). With no single party securing a majority, the GNU has emerged not merely as a political compromise but as a vital mechanism for fostering accountability, inclusivity and progress.

While scepticism surrounds coalition politics, the GNU model has proved capable of forcing parties to negotiate, collaborate and — critically — compete to serve the public interest, ensuring that citizens ultimately benefit from robust policy debates and consensus-driven decisions.

An example of this dynamic unfolded during recent discussions over the proposed VAT increase. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s suggestion to raise VAT by 0.5 percentage points faced fierce opposition from across the political spectrum. Within the GNU, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus staunchly opposed the hike, arguing it would burden already struggling households, while the ANC and smaller parties such as ActionSA and Build One South Africa initially supported it.

Even outside the GNU, the Economic Freedom Fighters joined the resistance, creating a rare alignment of diverse voices against the measure. The resulting negotiations forced the ANC to abandon the proposal, demonstrating how coalition politics can prioritise public welfare over unilateral decision-making.

The VAT debate underscores the broader strengths of the GNU model, which fosters policy stability, inclusivity and innovation. The GNU reduces the risk of abrupt policy shifts, ensuring long-term planning and continuity by requiring parties to seek consensus. It amplifies diverse voices, preventing marginalisation and promoting equitable representation. Moreover, the constant scrutiny inherent in coalition politics holds parties accountable, discouraging complacency and corruption. This environment of negotiation often yields creative, balanced solutions to complex challenges, as seen in the VAT compromise.

Internationally, coalition governments have proved successful in stabilising nations and driving prosperity. Kenya’s unity government, formed after the 2007 election crisis, restored public trust and laid the groundwork for economic recovery. Luxembourg’s post-World War II national union government brought together all the major parties to rebuild the nation, while Malaysia’s 2022 unity government has been credited with enhancing political stability and investor confidence. These examples illustrate how power-sharing arrangements can transform volatility into opportunity, even in deeply divided societies.

In South Africa, coalition governance at the municipal level has yielded mixed results. In Johannesburg and Tshwane, infighting among coalition partners has occasionally stalled service delivery, while Nelson Mandela Bay’s coalition collapsed due to ideological clashes. However, these challenges do not negate the model’s potential. In contrast to single-party dominance — which often breeds complacency and corruption — coalitions compel parties to negotiate and compromise. For instance, in Cape Town, DA-led coalitions have maintained relatively stable service delivery compared to ANC-run municipalities.

The GNU offers a blueprint for local governments — fragmented councils with no outright majority can drive competition to serve citizens better. While imperfect, coalition governments reduce the risk of authoritarian policymaking and increase accountability. As South Africa approaches the 2026 elections, voters are likely to reward parties that demonstrate tangible results, particularly in addressing unemployment, crime and infrastructure decay. The alternative — a return to single-party rule — risks entrenching the very failures that have eroded public trust.

The DA’s hands-on approach in the GNU is resonating with voters. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has tackled corruption head-on, firing incompetent officials and collaborating with law enforcement to arrest those implicated in fraudulent activities. While specific cases of arrests under Schreiber require verification (as recent reports focus on broader departmental reforms), his aggressive stance against graft aligns with public demands for accountability. Such actions are likely to bolster the DA’s support in the 2026 local elections, particularly in municipalities where service delivery failures dominate voter concerns.

The GNU represents more than a political experiment — it is a social contract that prioritises collective progress over partisan ambition for South Africa. While challenges like slow decision-making and political brinkmanship persist, the alternative of single party dominance or perpetual gridlock offers far fewer benefits.

The VAT debate exemplifies how the GNU can channel competing interests into outcomes that serve the broader public. South Africans are choosing a future defined by cooperation, accountability and shared prosperity through embracing this model. In a nation yearning for renewal, the GNU is not just a pathway to progress; it is the only viable hope for a united, thriving South Africa where every citizen’s voice matters.

Lindokuhle Tonono is an honours student at the University of South Africa.