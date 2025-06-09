League of Arab States’ 80th anniversary

Members of the League of Arab States commemorated the 80th anniversary of the League’s founding in Pretoria last month

The League of Arab States Mission in South Africa hosted an event on 28 May in Pretoria to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the League of Arab States.

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka represented the government of South Africa, delivering the keynote speech to mark the occasion of the founding of the League, which coincides with the 77th commemoration of the Palestinian 1948 Nakba

The ceremony began with welcoming remarks by ambassador Reyad Al-Akbari, head of the Arab League Mission in South Africa. He highlighted the League’s foundational connection to the Palestinian issue, commending South Africa on its principled and historical stance in the support of Palestinian rights.

This was followed by a recorded address from Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary general of the League of Arab States, who called for greater solidarity and joint Arab action in confronting challenge’s being faced.

Ambassador Kabalan Frangieh of Lebanon and vice-dean of the Arab diplomatic corps in South Africa applauded the South African government on its legal challenge at the International Court of Justice.

Ambassador Hanan Jarrar of the State of Palestine to South Africa and chair of the Arab Ambassador’s Council for the month of May 2025, delivered an informative and detailed briefing on recent developments in Palestine.

“‘We will be back in two days’; this is probably the most memorable sentence in the plight of Palestinians.

“Only two days, don’t take anything with you, we will be coming back, only the key of the house.”

“Unfortunately those two days became 77 years of, until now, what began as displacement became a permanent refugee, what was called a war was a plan to displace a nation. There are now seven million Palestinians scattered around the world being denied the right to return to their home. And 90% of inhabitants in Gaza have been displaced, 65% of people killed have been women and children.

“We are humbled and privileged by the unwavering solidarity of the rainbow nation and we thank you, South Africa, for another moment that history will not forget. We thank you for your courage, integrity and unwavering dedication that has given hope to the oppressed and light to our people suffering in darkness,” said Jarrar

Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka said it was not only a moment to reflect on the Arab League’s historic legacy and its current relevance in the role that it plays in the region but an opportunity to collectively examine the future and its role in chartering a path forward in a rapidly shifting regional and global landscape.

“Gaza and its people are currently surviving on 32 grams of food a day, which is equivalent to only four crackers. The situation continues to worsen as blockades prevent humanitarian aid from entering.”

In the words of Nelson Mandela, “The freedom of the South African government will be meaningless without the freedom of the Palestinian people.”

The government reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Palestine and the Nakba did not break the Palestinian spirit.

The Palestinian people do not seek sympathy, they only demand justice, freedom and the right to self-determination.