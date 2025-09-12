Ease the burden through collaborative conservation with other countries

Rescue: Vantara, an animal rehabilitation initiative in India successfully released 41 Spix’s macaws into the wild in Brazil. Photo: Supplied

South Africa’s conservation legacy is globally renowned, and it is celebrated for its breathtaking biodiversity and species found nowhere else on Earth. Yet beneath this pride lies a harsh truth: our conservation model is under strain.

A recent report by the Sustainable Landscape Finance Coalition showed that South Africa faces a 64% funding shortfall in biodiversity conservation. SANParks alone operates with an annual deficit nearing a quarter of a billion rand. These are not just statistics; they represent underpaid rangers, stalled community land restitution efforts and vulnerable species crying for care.

It is clear: if we are to safeguard our natural heritage, we must welcome bold, international partnerships — especially those rooted in scientific integrity, shared values and long-term vision.

One promising opportunity lies with India — specifically, a pioneering conservation initiative called the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, an affiliate of Vantara. It is a conservation facility in Gujarat, India, spanning more than 1214 hectares and caring for more than 2 000 animals across 43 species. Its elephant care unit is the largest in the world, complete with an on-site hospital, a fleet of 75 custom-engineered ambulances and a blend of modern and traditional veterinary care.

But Vantara’s significance lies not just in its scale — it lies in its results. Its collaboration with the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots led to the reintroduction of 41 Spix’s macaws into the wild in Brazil, an achievement once thought impossible.

This kind of strategic, science-led success is what South Africa can benefit from. Encouragingly, the South African government has already had discussions with Vantara, laying the groundwork for deeper, more strategic cooperation.

India has impressive credentials in animal conservation, backed by a rich biodiversity and a deep cultural respect for wildlife. The country is home to nearly 4,000 research institutions and employs more than 165,000 scientists — compared to just under 20,000 in South Africa. This disparity is not a threat; it is an opportunity. Imagine the effect of co-led research hubs, shared data ecosystems, and jointly managed conservation corridors.

With flagship initiatives such as Project Tiger, launched in 1973, India has emerged as a global leader in big cat conservation and is now home to more than 70% of the world’s wild tiger population. Building on this legacy, India recently launched the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), an effort to unite countries for the conservation of the world’s seven big cats: tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah.

South Africa — home to species such as lion and cheetah — has been invited to join the IBCA. This partnership offers a platform for global cooperation in science, conservation training and habitat restoration. India’s legal framework, including the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, and a vast network of protected areas, further reinforces its leadership in this space.

India’s track record in community-based conservation also offers replicable models — where local people are not passive bystanders but active partners in protection.

Conservation in the 21st century cannot rely solely on national budgets or siloed expertise. It requires trust, transparency and true partnerships. South Africa should not only welcome institutions like Vantara; it should help shape the future of conservation alongside them.

We cannot afford to delay the urgent work of protecting our ecosystems. The future of our planet’s most precious species depends on bold, innovative and international partnerships. The time for collaborative conservation is now.

Dr Nomfundo NV Mnisi is a veterinarian and has an interest in all issues related to conservation. She has also served as the chairperson of the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority.