Fighting corruption in local government needs systems, not saints

Graphic: John McCann

I recently had the privilege of attending the Leaders of Change: Igniting Ethical Governance in our Communities webinar, guided by the Local Government Ethical Leadership Initiative (LGELI). The session delved into critical themes such as ethical leadership, citizen-centric governance and actionable strategies to strengthen local municipalities.

It was during these discussions that a sobering reality crystallised in my mind: we have, regrettably, grown accustomed to the auditor general’s annual reports laying bare the deep-rooted dysfunction in local government. The most recent report, released just a few months ago, only reinforces this narrative of systemic decay, highlighting a sharp rise in unauthorised, irregular and fruitless expenditure.

Unauthorised spending reached a staggering R4.22 billion, while irregular expenditure climbed to R12.52 billion. Despite these alarming figures, accountability remains elusive — investigations proceed at a lethargic pace, and meaningful consequences remain virtually absent.

Given this persistent failure, it must be considered a misnomer to approach corruption fighting as a project reliant on cultivating “ethical will” within public officials. Let me go so far as to say the beginning of a robust anti-corruption architecture is built on a more pragmatic foundation: the assumption that every public official is highly susceptible, if not inherently inclined, to be corrupt. It is from this unforgiving starting point that we can move beyond moral arguments and begin designing intelligent structural systems that make corruption impossible, or at the very least, stupendously difficult.

A compelling body of evidence, including insights from the World Bank and the latest 2025 APEC report on anti-corruption technologies, indicates that successfully combating local government corruption requires innovative structural interventions. This approach shifts the focus from merely condemning unethical individuals to redesigning the very systems that enable malfeasance. The central thesis is that the most powerful levers for deterring corruption are the dual pillars of empowering citizens and institutionalising their participation in governance.

Easily replicable, contemporary paradigms from other developing nations provide valuable models for South Africa. Mexico’s Open Public Projects (Obra Pública Abierta) platform is a prime example. This digital system provides comprehensive public access to investment project data, including an interactive map showing project locations, detailed work plans and a searchable database of expenditures. This transforms public investment from a secretive process into a tool for civic engagement, allowing any citizen to monitor the execution of works and hold officials accountable.

Another example is the use of advanced data analytics in national e-procurement systems, such as Chile’s ChileCompra Procurement Observatory. Integrated into the online platform, it systematically monitors procurement processes, identifies irregularities and ensures compliance. In 2023 alone, it flagged 637 irregular situations, facilitating timely interventions. This system creates a public digital audit trail and uses technology to proactively dismantle the secrecy that protects corrupt activities.”

Simply put, to expect corruption to be remedied by a sudden ethical awakening among public officials is to indefinitely postpone the democratic ideals upon which our nation is founded. Democracy does not demand passive hope from its citizens; it demands active participation and unyielding vigilance. Therefore, our collective responsibility is not to hope for integrity, but to architect it — by advocating for the implementation of innovative systems that make corruption structurally difficult, if not impossible.

Siseko Maposa is the director of Surgetower Associates management consultancy. The views expressed are of his own opinion.