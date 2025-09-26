‘A new Uganda’ is not Bobi Wine’s personal project; it’s that of all Ugandans seeking change

Bobi Wine (born Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu), the pop star who became the leading political opposition figure, is challenging President Yoweri Museveni

Bobi Wine (born Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu), the pop star who became the leading political opposition figure, is challenging President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for the past 40 years — and who is now seeking “for life presidency”.

The leader of the National Unity Platform party and presidential candidate has unveiled his official campaign for the 12 January 2026 general elections, with “A New Uganda Now!” being his central message to the electorate.

This is the same message he used during the 2021 presidential race. Yet, political analysts and commentators have often not provided sufficient clarity on its meaning and scope.

On numerous occasions, whether on social media or during television and radio political discussions, commentators have implied that “A New Uganda” is merely Bobi Wine’s personal project — an effort to oust Museveni or keep himself relevant in the political arena.

This perception is misleading. To many Ugandans, from peasants to elites, “A New Uganda” belongs to all Ugandans and democratic Africans at large.

A New Uganda represents a rebirth of the nation — a reclaiming of power for the people, irrespective of tribe, faith or political affiliation.

Uganda has been independent for 63 years, with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) governing uninterrupted for 40 of those years. The regime has achieved some successes, including security maintenance, universal primary education, road infrastructure growth from 1,000km to 6,850km, selective women’s emancipation, relative peace, relative economic growth with a GDP of Shs56.92 trillion, and strengthened bilateral and multilateral relations.

But, as the biblical adage goes, “To whom much is given, much will be asked.” After 40 years in power, Ugandans are rightly questioning the NRM about issues such as the Shs94.869 trillion national debt in 2024, limited access to quality healthcare and slow development which has not reached that of countries such as Ethiopia, Rwanda, Bangladesh, Morocco, Algeria or Nigeria.

Amid persistent industrial-scale corruption, poverty, mass unemployment and extreme inequalities, the NRM’s greatest challenges and sources of dissent remain constitutional erosion, election malpractice, authoritarianism and, worse, extra-judicial killings, abductions and torture of political figures. These issues overshadow the regime’s achievements.

Some of these are deeply rooted, dating back to Uganda’s independence. “A New Uganda” provides an opportunity to address these persistent structural issues. Even in 2025, Uganda grapples with achieving a peaceful power transition, a unified national language, a colonial-era education system and cultural institutions that have not fully embraced the idea of a Republic. Presidents from Edward Mutesa II, Milton Obote, Idi Amin Dada, to Yoweri Museveni have all, in varying ways, protected colonial-era systems.

Correcting these problems requires the active participation of all conscious, forward-thinking citizens. “A New Uganda” envisions a fresh generation of leaders with 21st-century solutions to fundamental bottlenecks holding Uganda back.

Bobi Wine imagines a Uganda where citizens can freely associate with any political party without fear of abduction, torture, arbitrary arrest or denial of justice. But the vision extends beyond party politics.

It reflects a collective desire for a country where jobs are based on qualifications and skill, not connections; where corruption, inequities, tribal divisions and land grabbing no longer define governance; and where citizens and institutions work for the common good rather than for personal enrichment.

A New Uganda is a call for equitable governance, social justice and strong institutions rather than a strongman. It addresses the cumulative effects of corruption, nepotism, sectarianism, human rights violations and rule-of-law abuses. Its benefits will extend to all Ugandans.

As Uganda enters another election cycle, this struggle should not be seen as a mere political ritual, but as a collective effort to create meaningful change. Every Ugandan has a stake in the vision for “A New Uganda Now!”, not only Bobi Wine and the National Unity Platform alone.

This call for renewal was first articulated by Roman Catholic priest Father Antony Musaala at Rubaga Cathedral in 2020, yet it has received limited media attention.

Faith-based institutions, civil society, media, academia and cultural bodies have a duty to provide civic education and engagement so they can examine and comprehend presidential aspirants’ manifestos and make informed decisions.

Uganda belongs to all Ugandans.

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.