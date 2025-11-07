Tanzania’s elections  judged by processes not numbers

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes the oath during the inauguration ceremony held in Dodoma, Tanzania, on Monday. Photo: Tanzania State House

Tanzania is still gripped by grief and disbelief following the deaths of hundreds of citizens who were reportedly shot by security forces during and after the violent protests that erupted around the general elections held on October 29.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner, securing an overwhelming 97.66 percent of the vote — a figure that has drawn both astonishment and skepticism.

Hospitals and mortuaries across major urban centers have been overwhelmed, with bodies retrieved from streets and homes following clashes between demonstrators and heavily armed security units.

A call has been made for the public to go to hospitals to identify their relatives for burial. Three journalists were also shot dead during the violence.

Though official figures remain undisclosed, unverified reports suggest more than 500 deaths and hundreds of injuries in at least four major cities — Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Mwanza and Arusha — with sporadic violence reported in other urban areas.

The unrest paralysed economic life for nearly a week. Business premises shuttered, transport networks were disrupted and curfews were imposed as angry protestors torched petrol stations, government offices, vehicles, and private homes.

The internet shutdown that started on polling day compounded the sense of confusion and fear. Social media platforms, restored days later, were flooded with haunting footage of the chaos — a digital mosaic of anger, mourning and disbelief that captured the national mood.

The police circulated messages threatening legal action against those who share pictures or videos related to violence.

A diplomatic source said there were “concerning reports” that police were using the internet blackout to buy time as they “hunt down opposition members and protesters who might have videos of atrocities committed” last week.

Observation missions under strain

The SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) released a preliminary statement on November 3 acknowledging the serious operational and procedural hurdles it encountered.

In some regions, SEOM observers faced what the report described as “aggressive interrogations” by security forces.

In Tanga, observers were allegedly detained, had their passports seized and were forced to delete photos from official gadgets before their release.

Overall, the 2025 General Election in Tanzania fell short of the requirements of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, said a statement.

Such incidents underscored what analysts have long described as Tanzania’s fragile relationship with electoral transparency. Even as the country positions itself as a beacon of stability in East Africa, episodes like this reveal deep institutional anxiety about external scrutiny.

The European Union Election Observation Mission was equally critical: “These elections cannot be regarded as free and fair. The fraud did not begin at the ballot box — it has been unfolding for months.”

The EU report pointed to the intimidation of opposition figures, the silencing of civic groups and tight restrictions on media and expression, particularly in the run-up to the polls.

The European Parliament echoed this view in a resolution issued in Brussels on October 30, describing the elections as conducted “in an atmosphere of fear”.

The arrest and prosecution of opposition leader Tundu Lissu on treason charges was also lamented.

On a broader scale, the European Parliament’s indictment of the electoral process could influence future EU policy toward Tanzania, including cooperation on governance and development programmes.

The statement also puts pressure on regional bodies such as the African Union and East African Community to take a clearer position on electoral integrity in the country.

Defiance and denial

Despite international criticism, Suluhu was sworn in on November 3 at the Chamwino Military Parade Grounds in Dodoma.

The event was a scaled-down ceremony — devoid of the usual pomp and regional attendance — symbolising both triumph and tension.

In her inaugural address, she dismissed foreign observers’ claims of irregularities, describing them as “distortions” aimed at undermining Tanzania’s sovereignty.

She appealed for calm, urging Tanzanians to “reject violence and respect the choice of the people”, though opposition figures argue that the “choice” itself was preordained by a system favouring incumbency.

Out of 18 political parties that participated, 17 fielded presidential candidates.

The Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) participated without a presidential nominee after its candidate Luhaga Mpina was disqualified by INEC — a decision the party decried as politically driven.

This was Tanzania’s seventh multiparty election since the reintroduction of competitive politics in 1992, with 37.6 million registered voters casting ballots at nearly 100000 polling stations for the presidency, 272 parliamentary seats, and 3960 local council positions.

Suluhu’s re-election consolidates the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party’s political dominance, extending its uninterrupted rule since independence.

But while CCM’s institutional machinery remains formidable, analysts say the legitimacy of this victory may prove harder to sustain.

In his speech during President Samia’s inauguration, Zambia President Hikainde Hichilema called for continued dialogue between the government and its opponents to maintain peace in future.

A political science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam described the 2025 general election as “a credibility test for Tanzania’s institutions rather than a contest of popularity”. “CCM’s organisational strength gives it an advantage,” he noted, “but legitimacy in a democratic system is not about who wins — it’s about how the process is conducted.”

Domestic observer groups, including the Tanzania Civil Society Consortium on Election Observation (TACCEO), cited serious flaws in the accreditation process for local monitors.

When Suluhu assumed office in 2021 after the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli, she was widely hailed as a reformist.

Her early months in power were marked by gestures of openness: releasing detained journalists, re-engaging with the international community, and reopening dialogue with opposition parties.

This phase of political détente — dubbed “the Samia effect” — inspired cautious optimism at home and abroad.

Civil society groups reported fewer restrictions, the media regained some freedom, and political rallies resumed after years of suppression.

Yet, the 2025 election outcome and the subsequent violence have cast doubt on the depth of these reforms.

Analysts suggest that while Suluhu’s rhetoric softened the tone of governance, the structural instruments of state control remained largely intact.

Some videos have been circulating on social media showing officers supervising elections voting themselves in the polling stations in favour of the ruling party, after many people failed to show up during polling.

“The presidency is still the epi-center of political power in Tanzania,” said one governance expert. “Reconciliation at the top has not necessarily translated into systemic accountability. The ruling party continues to dominate public institutions, blurring the line between state and party.”

Indeed, the 97.66 percent victory — reminiscent of single-party era mar- gins — has reignited debate about the true meaning of multiparty democracy in Tanzania. Was the election a genuine reflection of popular will, or a controlled exercise designed to reaffirm CCM’s hegemony under a new, more diplomatic face?

Regional and international implications

Tanzania’s electoral turbulence also carries regional implications. The country has long been perceived as a stabilizing anchor within the East African Community (EAC), contrasting with the chronic volatility in neighboring states. But the recent unrest could tarnish that reputation, especially if accountability for the post-election killings remains elusive.

Diplomatically, Suluhu has sought to project continuity — emphasising cooperation on trade, climate policy, and regional security — while resisting what her government calls “foreign interference”. This balancing act, however, risks alienating Western partners who have traditionally sup- ported Tanzania’s development agenda.

“The tension between sovereignty and scrutiny is not new,” explains a regional affairs analyst. “But the scale of violence this time makes it difficult for Tanzania to sustain the image of democratic maturity that it has carefully cultivated for decades.”

The road ahead

Tanzania now faces a critical inflection point. The question is not merely whether Suluhu can consolidate her authority, but whether she can restore institutional trust in the aftermath of unprecedented bloodshed.

The coming months will test her administration’s commitment to transparency, justice, and national dialogue. Investigations into the killings, if conducted credibly, could provide a path toward healing.

Conversely, a failure to acknowledge or address state violence risks entrenching polarisation and undermining Tanzania’s long-term stability.

As the nation turns the page from the 2025 elections, the broader test will be whether democratic accountability can survive the twin pressures of political control and social despair.

The next five years will determine whether Tanzania continues along a path of managed continuity — reform in rhetoric but rigidity in practice — or embarks on a deeper recalibration that aligns power with popular will.

In the end, history may judge this election not by its results but by its repercussions: the resilience of insti- tutions, the courage of citizens, and the willingness of those in power to confront uncomfortable truths.