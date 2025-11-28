South Africa’s G20 coup de grâce

New world hero: The successful conclusion of the G20 in Johannesburg has catapulted President Cyril Ramaphosa to global leadership status. Photo GCIS

This was Johannesburg’s moment on the world stage.

Not since Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela’s history-making inauguration in 1994 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup has democratic South Africa charmed the world as it did during the G20 Leaders’ Summit and B20 meetings.

South Africa’s presidency of the G20 was both symbolic and strategic — a celebration of 30 years of democracy and an assertion that Africa belongs at the centre of global economic governance.

Johannesburg, founded in 1886 on the gold and diamond riches of the Witwatersrand, was elevated to full international status as it hosted leaders of the world’s strongest economies. Hosting the G20 was more than prestige — it was a message that Africa, and Johannesburg in particular, must shape global priorities instead of sitting on the margins.

The biggest stage was set to curate, amidst debates, dissensions and discussions around the themes of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.

Across the City of Gold — eGoli — foreign diplomats, delegations, and security convoys moved through Africa’s largest city enroute to the Nasrec Expo Centre, overlooking the iconic 2010 World Cup stadium. By the end of the summit, the Johannesburg Declaration emerged as a living document and a victory for multilateralism, signalling a clearer flight path for global cooperation and a stronger voice for Africa within the G20.

It was a defining moment when President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa brought down the gavel to close the summit — the culmination of a year-long effort and an unprecedented milestone for a continent often portrayed through the lenses of conflict, corruption, poverty, and underdevelopment. With that symbolic strike, Africa took its place at the top table of global governance.

G20 from Johannesburg to Miami: Despite diplomatic tensions between Pretoria and Washington DC, South Africa has this week handed the presidency to the United States, from 1 December to 22 November, followed by the UK in 2027 — forming a Troika with South Africa, Brazil, and the United States. Analysts and media across the world have hailed this summit as a triumph of multilateralism and praised Ramaphosa for hosting one of the most successful G20 gatherings in the forum’s history. Many argue he has raised the bar for African leadership.

Johannesburg buzzed with global energy. From OR Tambo International Airport — transformed with festive lights and African rhythms — to the revitalised Gautrain corridor, the city delivered a rare mix of civic pride, infrastructural strain, and political symbolism. For some, it felt like a once-in-a-generation moment. For others, the contradictions were glaring: the bright lights of the summit could not conceal the deeper challenges of failing services, potholes, load shedding, and decaying infrastructure. Critics described the clean-up as cosmetic — a temporary facelift rather than a sustainable fix.

Yet the sense of African pride was undeniable. The spirit of Ubuntu — hospitality, humour, and humanity — was everywhere. Artists, creators, and cultural influencers embraced the moment, filling the city with murals, performances, and digital storytelling. Social media lit up with hope and irony in equal measure: “The world has arrived — Joburg, shine your shoes!”

At the same time, demonstrators reminded visitors that South Africa’s social crises do not pause for diplomacy. Hundreds of women staged a powerful “lie-down” protest to highlight a country where 15 women are killed every day. Civil society groups also used the platform to protest global issues, including a Muslim-led demonstration targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Jammu-Kashmir dispute, and the lobby against illegal foreigners abusing state resources and services.

But if the city’s contradictions were loud, the legacy opportunities were louder on SA’s G20 big microphone. If Johannesburg sustains its G20-driven upgrades — from road resurfacing to expanded CCTV and transport improvements — the benefits could extend well beyond the summit.

Inside the heart of the summit: At Nasrec, the world’s attention converged. The vast media centre hummed with hundreds of international journalists, commentators, analysts, and a new generation of South African digital reporters armed with tripods and bright LED lights. The SABC marked its 70th anniversary with wall-to-wall coverage, while its New York-based correspondent Sherwin Bryce-Pease scored an exclusive interview with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The G20 Presidency had overseen 150 meetings over 12 months, yet global attention intensified when US President Donald Trump opted to boycott the summit, generating geopolitical tension but failing to derail the process.

As someone who has attended the Non-Aligned Movement Conference in Harare and numerous international indabas in Durban, this felt like the strongest recognition of Africa in G20 history. Symbolic moments abounded — including South Africa formally receiving the chair from its BRICS partner Brazil.

The summit’s leaders endorsed a joint declaration addressing climate change, debt reform, AI governance, sustainable development, and equitable mineral supply chains — areas where Africa’s role is critical.

The Johannesburg Declaration: What does it mean: it stands out for its substance. It includes 17 strategic priorities for Africa and the broader Global South. Africa is referenced 52 times, with 20 paragraphs dedicated to a continent-specific agenda — unprecedented in G20 history.

Speculation is rife about whether President Trump’s incoming administration might attempt to dilute or reverse portions of the declaration. But experts argue any reversal will be limited: G20 decisions rely on consensus, and subsequent presidencies — including the UK — can negotiate continuity.

A minor diplomatic storm erupted near the close of the summit when the US declined to send a senior official to receive the G20 baton. Ramaphosa refused to hand it to the US chargé d’affaires, insisting instead that it be formally transferred through DIRCO in Pretoria — a quiet but firm assertion of South African sovereignty. Minister Ronald Lamola and senior diplomat Zane Dangor later confirmed the official process. The handover was shrouded in secrecy, sources said.

Amid whispered speculation about whether Trump might try to exclude South Africa from the 2026 summit, analysts reminded the world that G20 membership cannot be revoked unilaterally. Ironically, the G20’s origins lie in a US-led push for global coordination during the 2008 financial crisis.

A test of global unity: Inside the media centre, the giant screens beamed Ramaphosa’s closing remarks — calm, firm, strategic. Delegates applauded his stewardship of dozens of meetings leading up to the summit. Leaders acknowledged the deep geopolitical fractures of the moment but reaffirmed commitment to cooperation.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned: “We are not experiencing a transition, but a rupture.”

French President Emmanuel Macron argued the G20 may be “nearing the end of a cycle” and should refocus on core economic issues.

Yet Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio

Lula da Silva countered firmly: “Multilateralism is more alive than ever.” Apart from UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ stirring and strongly worded media address, it was Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who held undeniable sway in the G20 Media Centre. His press conference drew a full house, with journalists spilling into the aisles, cameras jostling for position, and an energy that signalled global anticipation.

Erdogan spoke with characteristic firmness, projecting both confidence and urgency on key geopolitical issues. His presence dominated the room — not only because of the size of the media turnout, but because his remarks touched on the fault lines shaping the current international order, from the Gaza conflict to reforming global governance structures.

The Turkish leader’s ability to command attention underscored his country’s growing diplomatic assertiveness and the heightened interest in Ankara’s role in global affairs.

In contrast, Guterres’ earlier address had set a moral and humanitarian tone for the day, drawing praise for its clarity and conviction. Together, the two interventions injected a mix of gravitas and geopolitical sharpness into the summit’s media engagements, reminding the world that beyond the formal negotiations, the narrative battles were being shaped in real time at the media centre.

Ramaphosa’s moment: By the summit’s end, Ramaphosa emerged with an elevated global profile. Analysts such as Professor Garth le Pere and senior journalists on site described him as a global statesman who defied expectations.

Against a backdrop of wars, inequality, debt repayments and geopolitical fragmentation, he secured a fully aligned, consensus-driven G20 declaration — something many thought impossible.

Some called it: “Game, set, and match for South Africa.”

In the final analysis, Durban-born diplomat and BRICS sherpa Professor Anil Sooklal may have said it best: “The G20 is too big to fail.”