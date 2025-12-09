Tribute to renowned KwaZulu-Natal veteran journalist Dennis Pather

Dennis Pather, who died aged 80 at the weekend, made significant contributions to South African journalism and mentored countless aspiring reporters

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is deeply saddened by the passing of renowned KwaZulu-Natal journalist and editor, Dennis Pather, who died peacefully at the age of 80 on Sunday, 7 December, in Durban.

His remarkable career spanned decades, during which he made significant contributions to South African journalism and mentored countless aspiring journalists.

Dennis Pather’s storied journey in journalism began in 1967, following his studies at the University College at Salisbury Island, which became the University of Durban-Westville in 1972 and, in 2004, merged with the University of Natal to become the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He began his career as a reporter for Post and Drum magazine, followed by pivotal roles at The Leader and The Graphic. Pather’s career flourished as he joined the Argus Group of newspapers, serving as editor of numerous titles, including The Daily News, The Mercury, Independent on Sunday, and The Post.

He concluded his illustrious career as the deputy editor of the Sunday Tribune in 2010.

In 2023, Pather published his memoir, Copy Boy, offering a candid reflection on his experiences in a newsroom and the evolution of journalism in South Africa. His literary contributions and editorial leadership left an indelible mark on the media landscape.

Sanef’s treasurer-general, S’bu Ngalwa, praised Pather as a model editor who nurtured young talent.

“Dennis was a great mentor and a genuinely kind man. He took a chance on me as a starry-eyed 22-year-old and charged me with the responsibility to lead the Daily News’ politics coverage. Even when I doubted myself, I knew that Dennis believed in me and from there I never looked back,” Ngalwa said.

Edwin Naidu, a journalist nurtured by Pather, shared his heartfelt tribute: “Dennis Pather was a role model with a mischievous smile. He had a wonderful way with words and people. Many younger journalists, including myself, credit him with opening the door to a career in journalism.

“He encouraged me when I proposed a music column for teens in his publication, the Post. Instead of dismissing my handwritten letters, he hired me two years later at the Sunday Tribune. His influence will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on as one of the country’s editing greats.”

Marlan Padayachee, a Sanef associate member and veteran journalist, reflected on Pather’s legacy: “Dennis chalked up a rich and colourful career in the newspapering world. He was one of the rare journalists who edited almost half a dozen titles across the Argus Company and Independent Newspapers.

“His last WhatsApp message to me on Diwali Day hinted at the challenges he faced with age, yet he continued to produce incisive socio-political commentary despite serious health issues. Dennis was a beloved figure in the Musgrave CBD, admired for his warmth, charm, and commitment to journalism.”

During his career, Pather was recognised for his excellence and dedication to journalism, including his prestigious Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University in 1987/88. He is remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his deep-rooted commitment to mentorship and community engagement.

Throughout his life, he remained an influential figure, actively participating in discussions on socio-political issues and inspiring new generations of journalists.

Pather’s contributions to journalism were further enriched by his international experiences, including a significant tenure in the Argus Company’s London bureau, where he honed his skills in one of the world’s most vibrant media landscapes. His ability to blend storytelling with a deep understanding of the human experience made him a formidable force in journalism.

As we remember Pather, we reflect on his remarkable journey from a copy boy to a celebrated editor.

Sanef extends its deepest condolences to Dennis Pather’s family, including his wife, Kay, their two adult children, Brendan and Neesha, and his beloved grandchildren. His legacy of nurturing talent and his unwavering passion for storytelling will continue to inspire those in the media industry.

Hamba kahle, Dennis Pather; your contributions to journalism and the lives you touched will never be forgotten.