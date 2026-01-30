Tide turns on SA’s age of hope

Up, up and away: Under President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa has done very well since his 2018 State of the Nation Address and is on an upward trajectory, the writer argues.

In every nation’s journey, there are defining moments when change gathers irreversible momentum, when the accumulated weight of decay and disillusionment finally yields to an irresistible surge of renewal.

Today, South Africa stands at such a threshold. After a prolonged period of institutional erosion, economic stagnation and social uncertainty, evidence is mounting that the tide has turned.

All indicators point to a country firmly on a positive trajectory. Even patriots inclined towards scepticism and cautious optimism about South Africa’s path are convinced that the country has entered a second age of hope.

Yet those whose eyes are trained to see only failure are unlikely to notice this palpable progress. Predictably, they continue to portray a picture of doom and gloom over a nation reclaiming its potential.

In his 2018 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke eloquently of a decisive break with our ugly past. He called on South Africans to “put behind us the era of diminishing trust in public institutions and weakened confidence in our country’s leaders,” urging the nation to shed the negativity that had defined the state-capture era.

He declared that a new dawn was upon us — one inspired by the memory of Nelson Mandela and grounded in the renewal of ethical leadership and capable institutions.

For almost a decade, state capture hollowed out institutions, normalised corruption and redirected the machinery of the state away from the public good. The economy stalled because governance foundations had been deliberately weakened.

Reversing this damage required patient reconstruction of the state, brick by brick. More importantly, the moment demanded a leader with confident clarity and unyielding resolve. Ramaphosa answered that national call by declaring: ‘Send me! Thuma mina!’

Today, the New Dawn is taking firm shape. Institutional renewal has taken root. The rebuilding of the South African Revenue Service into a world-class tax authority remains one of the most significant governance reforms of the democratic era.

Law-enforcement agencies, once compromised, have regained their independence and credibility. These reforms underpin the rule of law, fiscal discipline and public trust — without which no democracy can endure and no economy can grow sustainably.

Since the 2024 elections, the government has moved decisively to stabilise the economy and accelerate implementation. Through flagship interventions such as Operation Vulindlela, long-standing constraints in electricity, logistics, ports, rail, water and telecommunications are being addressed.

Regulatory reforms are unlocking private investment in renewable energy and laying the foundation for a competitive electricity market that strengthens long-term energy security. The District Development Model has deepened integrated planning across all spheres of government, aligning resources behind priority projects to unlock local economic development and strengthen service delivery.

At the same time, decisive steps are being taken to professionalise the public service and strengthen local government, moving the country closer to a seamless system of governance.

The economy is responding. By the third quarter of 2025, South Africa had recorded four consecutive quarters of expansion, driven by mining, agriculture, manufacturing and services.

The official unemployment rate declined by 1.3% to 31.9%, with 248 000 new jobs created. This is evidence of resilience and sound policies translating into practical implementation. Structural challenges remain, however, particularly youth unemployment at 58.5%, inequality and uneven local capacity.

Business confidence has rebounded to its highest level since 2011, supported by a strong recovery in tourism, stabilising macroeconomic conditions and reform momentum.

South Africa’s tourism sector, as of late 2025 and early 2026, shows a strong, sustained recovery, with international arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic levels in key periods and contributing significantly to the economy.

Industrial production is expanding, exports are diversifying and growth is becoming more resilient. Equally significant is the turnaround in state-owned enterprises once synonymous with dysfunction.

Eskom has effectively ended load-shedding, achieving nearly 200 consecutive days without interruption while reporting a R24.3 billion profit — 37% higher than the previous year.

This reflects improved governance, operational discipline and decisive intervention. South African Airways and PRASA have undergone meaningful restructuring and stabilisation. These developments restore trust in the state’s capacity to deliver essential services and support economic activity.

Progress in logistics and trade facilitation is encouraging. Freight rail volumes are increasing, port turnaround times improving and access to key economic corridors expanding through new partnerships and operating models.

Visa and immigration reforms are easing the flow of investment and tourism. In an increasingly volatile global environment, South Africa is diversifying export markets while deepening strategic trade and investment relations.

The country is positioning itself for the industries of the future. Green hydrogen, electric vehicle manufacturing, battery storage and renewable technologies have become strategic priorities. With its unique mineral endowment, climate and geography, South Africa possesses a powerful comparative advantage now actively leveraged to secure long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth.

The current economic resurgence is reinforced by the largest infrastructure investment programme in democratic South Africa. Over R1 trillion has been committed over the next three years to roads, ports, rail, energy transmission and water infrastructure. An additional R54 billion is allocated to stabilise water and electricity systems, supported by strengthened governance. Infrastructure is being deployed as a catalyst for growth, employment and spatial transformation.

This positive trajectory is increasingly recognised both domestically and internationally. South Africa’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force grey list marked the restoration of confidence in the integrity of the country’s financial system.

The recent improvement in South Africa’s sovereign credit rating outlook — the first positive shift in nearly two decades — signals renewed global trust in fiscal discipline, policy certainty and responsible economic stewardship. Inflation has moderated within target and the rand has stabilised.

Public finances are on a more sustainable footing than at any point in the past decade. The government achieved a primary budget surplus for the first time in 15 years in 2023/24, continuing into 2024/25, marking the first back-to-back surpluses in 16 years.

These are the enabling conditions for investment, job creation and inclusive growth.

Economic reform has been matched by sustained social investment. Expanded access to education, targeted social support and continued investment in human development are yielding measurable results. Since 2006, over 10 million South Africans have been lifted out of poverty.

This reflects the cumulative impact of inclusive growth policies and one of the most extensive social protection systems in the developing world. The recent Matric results are a powerful testament to targeted interventions bearing fruit even in historically challenged areas.

Yet progress must never breed complacency. Poverty, inequality and unemployment remain high. The next phase must focus on inclusive growth and large-scale job creation to translate economic recovery into shared prosperity. Ultimately, progress is measured by citizens’ lived experiences in terms of reliable access to basic services and economic opportunity.

Equally important is the renewal of South Africa’s social compact. Business, labour, civil society and government are once again finding common ground. Across communities, a renewed sense of civic responsibility is re-emerging. This is a quiet but powerful affirmation that South Africans will never surrender to despair.

This progress contrasts sharply with the persistent narrative of failure and collapse propagated by those clinging desperately to the past. Facts, however, remain stubborn. They tell a different story, one of irreversible progress and a nation reclaiming its future.

On the global stage, South Africa is recognised as a credible voice and principled leader in a fractured world. Building on the success of G20, South Africa has been selected to host the World Economic Forum Africa Summit in 2027, underscoring the country’s global stature and confidence in its capacity to host major international events.

All these developments mean one thing: The New Dawn is no longer an elusive mirage. It is here! Yes, the road ahead will not be easy. But if South Africans work together, no challenge is insurmountable. The tide will continue to turn.

Cornelius Monama is a public servant and government communicator. He writes in his personal capacity.