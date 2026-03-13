Democracy’s promise delayed

Waiting for justice: A public hearing on land expropriation. Land is not only a resource. It is identity, dignity, culture and heritage. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

More than a century ago, in 1913, a law was passed that changed the destiny of millions of African people in South Africa.

The Natives Land Act formalised a system of dispossession that had been unfolding through conquest and colonial expansion.

With the authority of the state behind it, African people were stripped of their land and confined to a small fraction of the country that had been their home for generations.

The consequences of the law were devastating.

Communities were uprooted from fertile lands and pushed into overcrowded reserves. Families lost not only their homes but also their means of survival.

Livestock farming, agriculture and traditional systems of land ownership were destroyed.

In many cases, African men were forced to leave their families to seek work in mines and cities, becoming labourers on land that had once belonged to them.

This was not merely an economic injustice; it was a profound moral and historical wrong.

Land is not only a resource. It is identity, dignity, culture and heritage. To dispossess a people of their land is to disrupt the foundation of their society.

For decades, African leaders, activists and ordinary citizens resisted this injustice.

One of the earliest voices to expose the devastating impact of the Natives Land Act was Sol Plaatje, who documented the suffering and displacement caused by the law in his book, Native Life in South Africa.

Plaatje described scenes of families wandering from farm to farm after being evicted, searching desperately for a place where they could live.

His words remain a haunting reminder of the human cost of dispossession.

The struggle against land dispossession became one of the central pillars of the broader struggle against apartheid.

The demand for land justice was inseparable from the demand for political freedom.

For millions of South Africans, the dream of democracy was not only about the right to vote; it was also about the restoration of dignity and the correction of historical injustice.

When democracy was finally achieved in 1994, hope spread across the country that the land question would be addressed with urgency and fairness.

The new government promised land restitution, redistribution and reform. These policies were intended to repair the damage caused by generations of discriminatory laws and practices.

Yet today, more than three decades into democracy, the land question remains one of the most unresolved and contentious issues in South African society.

While progress has been made in some areas, many communities are waiting for the justice that was promised. Land claims remain unresolved.

Rural communities continue to live in poverty on overcrowded land. Young people inherit inequality that was created long before they were born.

The slow pace of land reform has led to growing frustration among South Africans.

For those whose families were dispossessed, the passage of time has not erased the memory of injustice. Instead, it has deepened the sense that the promise of democracy remains incomplete.

The frustration is not simply about economics. It is about dignity and recognition.

Land dispossession was one of the most visible symbols of racial injustice in South Africa.

Addressing it meaningfully is essential for building a society that is truly just and inclusive.

At the same time, the land question must be approached with wisdom and responsibility.

South Africa’s future depends on maintaining social stability, protecting food security and ensuring that land reform benefits all citizens rather than a small political elite. This is how people who benefit from land dispossession try to scare us when the issue of returning land is raised.

Africans are living below the poverty line. The supermarkets are packed with food items but they are beyond the reach of most Africans.

The elite among Africans do not feel the pinch, so they ride along on the narrative of the rich, who scare the poor about food insecurity if the land were returned to its rightful owners.

The challenge facing the country is therefore not whether land reform should happen. That question was answered long ago.

The real challenge is how to implement land reform in a way that is fair, transparent and sustainable. One must ask: Who consulted Africans about fairness, transparency and sustainability in 1913?

The government has a critical role to play in this process and has failed dismally so far since 1994.

Yes, it has been a long wait. Clear policies, effective administration and accountability are essential. One hopes the concepts of effective administration and accountability will enter the ANC government’s vocabulary.

Many white South Africans appear unconcerned about effective administration and accountability because they are enjoying the benefits of democratic South Africa.

Land reform must be properly funded, carefully managed and guided by the needs of communities on the ground.

South Africa has often been praised for its ability to confront painful aspects of its past while striving for reconciliation. The peaceful transition to democracy remains one of the most remarkable achievements in modern history. But reconciliation cannot rest on injustice.

Our languages were relegated to the dustbins. There is nothing remarkable about being denied the ability to express oneself in one’s own language by the government.

The legacy of the Natives Land Act continues to shape the economic and social landscape of the country. Ignoring this reality will not make it disappear. Addressing it responsibly is essential for building a future in which all South Africans feel that they belong and that they share in the nation’s prosperity.

The promise of democracy was not simply the end of apartheid laws. It was the beginning of a journey towards a more just and equitable society. Land reform is a central part of that journey.

As South Africa reflects on the progress made since 1994, it must also confront the unfinished work that remains.

The land question is not merely a political issue. It is a moral one that speaks to the very heart of the country’s history and identity.

Justice delayed for too long risks becoming justice denied. Africans in this country have been denied justice by the government they voted into power.

The challenge for our generation is to ensure that the promise of democracy is fulfilled not only in words but in actions and by keeping the promises made to the African people.

Zwelakhe Hadebe was the victim of forced removal at the age of six. His father died three months afterwards and his mother a year later, leaving his grandmother to raise him. He has been in the land movement for most of his life.