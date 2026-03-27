ANC internal crisis exposes drift from founding ideals

Conference clash: The ANC’s internal dynamics raise critical questions about representation and inclusivity.

The ANC’s internal turmoil, as reflected in the Eastern Cape conference, exemplifies the Nietzschean concept of “decadence”. When an institution’s primary focus shifts from its founding ideals to internecine power struggles, it signals a collapse of purpose. The organisation’s inability to self-regulate mirrors a broader concern: if those tasked with governance cannot manage their own affairs, how can they claim to steward the collective good?

This crisis of internal governance reflects what Hannah Arendt termed “the banality of leadership”, in which the pursuit of power becomes an end in itself rather than a means to serve. The ANC’s predicament is a synecdoche for a wider crisis of political legitimacy, where institutions are hollowed out by petty squabbles and lose sight of their raison d’être.

The organisation’s founding principles, rooted in the struggle against apartheid, emphasised unity, equality and the pursuit of social justice. The current factionalism and power struggles, however, suggest a departure from these ideals. This raises questions about institutional identity and whether the ANC can reclaim its original purpose.

The consequences of this internal decay are far-reaching. As the ANC’s internal dynamics deteriorate, public trust in governance wanes. This creates a vicious cycle: the organisation’s inability to govern effectively fuels further disillusionment and disengagement. In this context, the ANC’s situation serves as a cautionary tale. When internal power struggles supersede the pursuit of the common good, the fabric of an organisation begins to unravel. The challenge is whether the ANC can rediscover its founding ethos and reassert a vision for the collective good.

The crisis also highlights the tension between pragmatism and principle. In the pursuit of power, have pragmatists sacrificed core values, leading to a loss of direction? Or can the ANC reconcile its ideals with the realities of governance? The organisation’s struggles further raise questions about accountability and leadership. What role do leaders play in perpetuating or resolving the crisis, and what mechanisms exist to hold them accountable? The answers will shape the ANC’s future.

The predicament also invites reflection on the nature of power. As Michel Foucault noted, power is a complex web of relationships, not a zero-sum game. Can the ANC navigate this complexity, or will it succumb to the corrosive effects of internal contestation?

The organisation’s internal dynamics raise questions about representation and inclusivity. Does the ANC still represent the interests of its constituents, or has it become a vehicle for elite interests? The answer will depend on whether it can reconnect with its grassroots base. At the same time, the ANC must confront its own institutional inertia. Can it overcome entrenched interests and power structures, or will it remain trapped in a cycle of self-destructive politics?

One possible way forward is a process of introspection and renewal. By revisiting its founding principles and reassessing its trajectory, the organisation may reclaim its purpose and reassert its relevance. This will require confronting uncomfortable truths and making difficult choices, balancing competing interests in a shifting political landscape.

The stakes are high. If the ANC cannot reform, it risks becoming increasingly irrelevant.

In this context, the organisation’s internal struggles serve as a microcosm of broader challenges facing South Africa. The country’s future hangs in the balance as it grapples with governance, accountability and economic inequality.

Ultimately, the ANC’s fate will be determined by its ability to adapt. Can it become more inclusive, accountable and effective, or will it succumb to decline? The answer lies in the choices of its leaders and members: whether to prioritise short-term power struggles or work towards a sustainable and equitable future.

As the ANC navigates this critical juncture, it will be closely watched by the South African public and the international community. Its response will have far-reaching implications for the country’s stability and prosperity.

In the end, the ANC’s internal crisis reflects its contradictions and weaknesses. By confronting these challenges, it may yet rediscover its purpose and reassert its role as a force for positive change.

The question is whether it will happen in time.

In the run-up to the contest for leadership positions in East London over the weekend, the organisation is embroiled in a struggle that is ostensibly about ideology but is, in reality, a clash of overinflated egos at the expense of the organisation.

Mpumezo Ralo serves on the National Dialogue Academic, Think-Tank and Research Sector Steering Committee and is the founder and director of Lwazi Research Consulting (Pty) Ltd, based in Gqeberha.