Passover, a profound theological truth

Remembrance: Moses implored the children of Israel never to forget the day they left Egypt, freed from the house of slavery. Photo: Vincent Malo

Passover, also known as Pesach in Hebrew, is one of the most important ancient festivals. It celebrates the victory that freed the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

It is not just a reminder or a historical remembrance but a spiritual observance rooted in divine intervention, covenant solidarity and the timeless message of liberation.

Its significance is preserved and conveyed through scripture, especially in the Book of Exodus, where its origins and instructions are clearly outlined.

The institution of Passover is clearly captured in Exodus 12, where God gives specific instructions to the Israelites before their deliverance.

God announces in Exodus 12:13: “The blood shall be a sign for you on the houses where you are. And when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and no plague will befall you …” This moment marks the beginning of Passover, where the blood of the lamb becomes an emblem of safety and divine compassion and mercy.

The urgency of their departure is further emphasised in Exodus 12:39, which describes how unleavened bread (matzah) was consumed: “They baked unleavened cakes … because they were thrust out of Egypt and could not wait.”

The deliverance is completed in Exodus 12:41–42, where we read that, after 430 years, the Israelites departed from Egypt and that night became one to be observed for generations.

Looking at Passover through broader lenses, in Exodus 3:7–8 God reveals His heart: “I have indeed seen the misery of my people in Egypt … so I have come down to rescue them.”

This scripture clearly shows that Passover is not merely about escape but about God’s intentional act of salvation. In the later stages, in Exodus 13:3, the children of Israel receive an instruction from Moses: “Remember this day in which you came out from Egypt, out of the house of slavery, for by a strong hand the Lord brought you out.” This passage makes remembrance central.

Passover holds special significance, which is further solidified in Deuteronomy 16:1–3, where the Israelites are instructed to celebrate Passover each year: “Observe the month of Abib and feast the Passover to the Lord your God … for in this month He brought you out from Egypt by night.”

This positions Passover as a perpetual ordinance, connecting identity, memory and worship. This is not just a ritual but an ongoing affirmation of freedom and covenant.

Passover has a deeper prophetic and redemptive significance for Christians, especially in the context of Jesus Christ. In the Scriptures, Jesus’ crucifixion was not an accident but symbolic. The New Testament ties Jesus to Passover symbolism. 1 Corinthians 5:7 states: “For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed.”

This identifies Jesus Christ as the fulfilment of the sacrificial lamb whose blood delivers.

Finally, Passover addresses present-day realities. It is a testimony of God’s power to deliver, as mentioned in Psalm 34:17: “The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; He delivers them from all their troubles.”

It becomes a call for personal reflection and transformation. Just as the Israelites were delivered from Egypt, believers today are invited into a journey of spiritual liberation — breaking free from bondage and entering into redemption.

In summary, Passover is a scripture-based redemption narrative. It is an account of God’s faithfulness, a remembrance of His saving power and a prophetic image of final deliverance through Christ. Its essence remains timeless: God sees, God saves and God calls His people into freedom.

The relevance of the Passover for the church today

Passover has played an important role in biblical history and remains a foundational observance. As instituted by God in the Book of Exodus, it commemorates the deliverance of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt through the blood of a sacrificial lamb.

Despite its historical significance, Passover still carries theological weight that continues to influence faith, doctrine and spiritual understanding.

Whether it remains relevant or should be observed in a certain way invites deeper exploration of its origin, fulfilment in Christ and place within the life of the modern believer.

Passover begins in Exodus 12 when God commands the Israelites to sacrifice an unblemished lamb and apply its blood to their doorposts.

This action would cause the Lord to “pass over” them during the plague — the death of the firstborn child. This moment was not simply another act of divine deliverance; it established a covenantal sign declaring Israel to be God’s redeemed people.

The instruction was clear: this event was to be remembered eternally. As written in Exodus 12:14: “This day shall be unto you for a memorial; and ye shall keep it a feast to the Lord throughout your generations.”

Passover was both historical and liturgical — a memorial of identity and remembrance.

The New Testament reveals Passover as a prophetic sign of a greater redemption. The apostle Paul identifies Jesus Christ as its fulfilment in 1 Corinthians 5:7: “For even Christ our Passover is sacrificed for us.”

In this light, the Passover lamb reflects Christ — unblemished and sinless — whose blood saves humanity not from physical death but from sin and eternal separation.

The crucifixion of Jesus during Passover highlights the intentional connection between the old covenant and its new covenant fulfilment.

This transformation reaches its height during the Last Supper, where Jesus redefines the elements of the Passover meal. Taking the bread and the cup, He declares them His body and blood, instituting what is now known as Communion.

This marks a theological shift from the old covenant practice to a new covenant reality — redemption no longer symbolised through animal sacrifice, but fully realised through Christ.

A balanced biblical position recognises that Passover retains spiritual significance. Observing it becomes a matter of conviction rather than command. Romans 14:5 affirms this: “One person esteems one day above another; another esteems every day alike. Let each be fully persuaded in his own mind.”

The emphasis is on avoiding legalism while allowing space for meaningful spiritual expression. For those who observe Passover, it should be approached through a Christ-centred lens. Its significance today lies not in ritual preservation, but in revelation — reminding believers of their deliverance and identity in God.

In conclusion, Passover remains a profound theological truth. Its ultimate meaning is found in Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world. To understand Passover through Him is to grasp the fullness of redemption.

The believer’s focus, therefore, should not remain on the shadow of the ordinance but on the substance to which it points: Christ, the Passover Lamb.

Moruti Lefu Maine is a senior minister at the Healing House Ministries International.