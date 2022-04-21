Subscribe

National

Public scrutiny needed to stop KZN flood relief looting

Members of the Disaster Management, South African Police Services (SAPS), volunteers and other law enforcements agencies pack food parcels at the Search and Rescue Centre at the old Virginia airport following heavy rains, mudslides and rain and winds in Durban, on April 18, 2022 as the death toll from the disaster that struck the coastal city of Durban surged passed 450 wreaking havoc in the surrounding region destroying homes and infrastructure. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
0

Civil society organisations and opposition parties want all government spending on flood relief and infrastructure rebuilding in KwaZulu-Natal made public for oversight to prevent a repeat of the looting of Covid-19 emergency funds in the province.

They believe that while live audits of spending by the office of the auditor general and other agencies will help, a public register of what was spent and to whom contracts were allocated is “critical” to ensuring accountability and preventing looting.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Public scrutiny needed to stop KZN flood relief looting

M&G PREMIUM

Public disclosure of Covid-19 contracts exposed looting of emergency funds
Paddy Harper
Opinion

KwaZulu-Natal’s disaster was waiting to happen

For years we’ve watched eThekwini’s ability to serve its people being eroded by those entrusted to do so. They helped sink the city
Paddy Harper
Health

AmaXhosa of Matatiele say yes to ‘safe’ initiation

Young initiates avoid medical complications thanks to a blend of cultural tradition with health and safety practices
ayanda nqeketo
Article

Dignitary remains or evil spirits? World awaits mystery Notre Dame...

A human-shaped lead sarcophagus found beneath the floor at the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has generated much speculation about its contents
Deutsche Welle
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×