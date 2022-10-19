Zweli Mkhize: SIU report set up by Ramaphosa circle to clip my wings

ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize believes the outcome of the Digital Vibes investigation was predetermined by the party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa’s inner circle to “clip my wings”.

The disgraced former health minister says the report by the Special Investigating Unit, which found him responsible for the Digital Vibes scandal, is no longer an obstacle to his presidential ambitions because the SIU cannot back up its findings.

Mkhize resigned as health minister in August 2021 over the Covid-19 communications scandal, which cost the department of health R150-million. The money was paid to Digital Vibes, the communications company linked to his former spokesperson, Tahera Mather, and his former personal assistant, Naadhira Mitha.

Mkhize’s son, Dedani, was found to have benefitted by more than R1-million from the Digital Vibes contract . Money was channelled to his farming business and also to fund the operation of vanity businesses linked to Dedani and his wife.