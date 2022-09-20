Subscribe

Top Six

SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran

Nearly 3 000 Starlink satellites have been deployed since 2019 and SpaceX is conducting about one launch a week, using its own Falcon 9 rockets to speed up its deployment. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
0

SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country, owner Elon Musk said on Monday.

“Starlink will apply for an exemption from sanctions against Iran,” Musk said in response to a tweet from a science reporter.

Musk had initially announced that the Starlink satellite internet service had been made available on every continent — “including Antarctica” — with the company planning to launch up to 42,000 satellites to boost connectivity.

Iranian-born science journalist Erfan Kasraie had said on Twitter that bringing the service to Iran could be a “real game changer for the future” of the country, which elicited Musk’s response. 

Launched at the end of 2020, Starlink offers high-speed broadband service to customers in areas poorly served by fixed and mobile terrestrial networks through a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit. 

The service received notoriety after supplying antennas and modems to the Ukrainian military to improve its communications capabilities in its war with Russia. 

Starlink is monetized through the purchase of antennas, modems and subscriptions with rates that vary by country. 

Nearly 3 000 Starlink satellites have been deployed since 2019 and SpaceX is conducting about one launch a week, using its own Falcon 9 rockets to speed up its deployment.

Iran has been under a tightened US sanctions regime since former president Donald Trump terminated a 2015 agreement over its nuclear activities. 

While current President Joe Biden supports a renegotiation of the deal, Iranian insistence on long-term guarantees from Washington has stalled discussions. 

New rounds of sanctions were imposed on Iran this month after a Tehran-based company helped ship drones to Russia, and in response to a massive cyberattack targeting Albania in July allegedly carried out by Iran’s intelligence ministry. – Agence France-Presse

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Top Six

SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran

SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country
Agence France presse
Friday

10 years in, there’s still Something about J

From Stimela’s ‘Zwakala’ to ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ by Bill Withers’, J Something’s new Indoor tour promises to be a nostalgic thrill.
shingai darangwa
Friday

Iphasi nesiphesheli, a visual piece by Mondli Bhele, wins this...

Striking collage using found fabrics and a familiar scene shows how ‘history repeats itself’ and that we can learn from it and overcome its brutal lessons
Tshegofatso Mathe
Opinion

Solving Eskom’s load-shedding crisis is vital for investment

Solving the electricity crisis is necessary if we are to realise the potential of our economy
cyril ramaphosa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×