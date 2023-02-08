Subscribe

Top Six

Death toll rises above 11 200 in Turkey, Syria quake

Local people and rescue volunteers take part in a search operation on February 7, 2023 in Elbistan Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images)
0

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 11 200 on Wednesday as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in the winter cold.

Officials and medics said 8 574 people had died in Turkey and 2 662 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the total to 11 236.

Nearly 50 000 people were also injured in Turkey and another 5000 in Syria, officials and rescuers on both sides said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave an update on the casualty figures during a visit to Kahramanmaras, a southern Turkish city at the epicentre of the initial quake.

Television images showed him hugging a weeping, elderly woman and walking through a large crowd towards a Red Crescent humanitarian relief tent.

Facing a tough May 14 re-election, Erdogan pledged to rebuild the damaged regions within a year.

He also appeared to push back against criticism that the government’s response to Turkey’s worst disaster in decades has been slow.

“Initially there were issues at airports and on the roads, but today things are getting easier and tomorrow it will be easier still,” he said in televised remarks.

“We have mobilised all our resources,” he added. “The state is doing its job.”

© Agence France-Presse

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Ramaphosa announces national state of disaster on energy

In a hint of what will come in his cabinet reshuffle, the president sidelined Mantashe with plan to appoint energy minister in the presidency
emsie ferreira
National

Sona: Ramaphosa promises ‘significant’ police reform is underway

More funds expected for SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit in the government’s effort to combat crime
Eunice Stoltz
National

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

The president announced a state of disaster regarding the energy crisis
cyril ramaphosa
National

Sona: Ramaphosa announces state of disaster, new electricity minister to...

With the country’s economy on the brink, the president assured the nation that ending load-shedding is his government’s top priority
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×