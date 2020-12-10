Subscribe
Africa

Post-election violence mars otherwise calm poll

Close call: People watch the count of ballots at a polling station after the vote for the presidential election on 7 December. (Cristina Aldehuela/AFP)
0

Five people have been killed in election-related violence in Ghana, police said this week, casting a shadow over a country hailed for its stable democracy.

The deaths were reported as early results confirmed a tight race for the presidency. Ghana’s neighbours urged political camps to uphold a peaceful outcome after trading heated accusations.

“Sixty-one electoral and post-electoral incidents nationwide” were reported, the police said in a statement.

Of these, 21 “are true cases of electoral violence, six of which involve gunshots resulting in the death of five”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has won a second term, beating opposition candidate John Mahama.


Monday’s presidential and parliamentary vote has been viewed by observers as generally free and fair.

But Mahama late on Tuesday accused Akufo-Addo of showing “credentials that are very undemocratic” and harnessing the military to sway the outcome.

“You cannot use the military to try and overturn some of the results in constituencies that we have won. We will resist any attempts to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people,” the former president said. 

Mahama made the accusations after rumours circulated on social media that he had conceded defeat.

Hours earlier, the presidency, releasing an unofficial tally, claimed Akufo-Addo was ahead with 52.25% of the vote, against Mahama’s 46.44%.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told a press conference that allegations of intimidation by soldiers were false. 

He also bluntly rejected Mahama’s claim that his party had won a majority of 140 seats in the 275-member parliament.

“No candidates at this stage should undermine the work of the EC [electoral commission]. It is irresponsible and it would endanger the peace of this country,” Oppong Nkrumah warned.

Mahama and Akufo-Addo are old rivals who have faced off at the ballot box twice before. Both of those elections were determined by small margins. Mahama was president for four years until 2016, before being succeeded by Akufo-Addo. 

Despite the sharp words, Ghana has a history of electoral stability and grievances are typically pursued through the courts. 

On Friday, before the elections, Akufo-Addo and Mahama signed a symbolic peace pact, which the 15-nation regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) urged “all political parties and their leadership to respect”.

In a statement, Ecowas said: “We appeal to political parties and their followers to refrain from any conduct that may undermine the successful conclusion of the electoral process.” AFP

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

Africa

It’s time to fight Covid fatigue in Africa

dacosta aboagye & steve hamill -
There are signs that the continent’s population is relaxing risk-reducing measures (masks, physical distancing, washing hands), which could push 40-million people into extreme poverty
Read more
Africa

Ghana’s free and fair elections don’t mean its democratisation process is complete

miriam frost -
The country needs to protect its democracy given that ashift to authoritarian rule is evident on the continent
Read more
National

Construction sites are a ‘death trap’

Bongekile Macupe -
Four children died at Pretoria sites in just two weeks, but companies deny they’re to blame
Read more
Africa

JJ Rawlings left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history

audrey donkor -
The air force pilot and former president used extreme measures, including a coup, enforced ‘discipline’ through executions, ‘disappearances’ and floggings, but reintroduced democracy
Read more
Coronavirus

Air pollution link in 15% of global Covid-19 deaths

sheree bega -
Researchers have found that, because ambient fine particulate air pollution aggravates comorbidities, it could play a factor in coronavirus fatalities
Read more
Africa

Searching for Kwabena

olivier van beemen -
His image was used to sell pineapples in Europe. But he knew nothing about it – and they got his name wrong
Read more
Subscribers only

Environment

Pesticide lobby in sly bid to self-licence

NGOs warn that letting a lobbyist for pesticide firms regulate the scientists who conduct safety tests is putting a ‘fox in charge of the henhouse’
sheree bega -
Read more
National

Xenophobia weaponised in ‘truck wars’

KZN’s premier has tried to intervene by offering South Africans preferential access to jobs, but foreign drivers say locals don’t want the work
des erasmus -
Read more

More top stories

Education

Matric results may be withheld if rewrite decision is set...

The Pretoria high court will rule tomorrow on the case of a rewrite of two matric exam papers that were leaked, after learners and a teachers union challenged the decision in court
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
National

PPE ‘proxy’ contract cancelled

The tender linked to Ramaphosa’s presidency has been cancelled by the special corruption court
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Education

Social media a powerful tool in education

The Phepha uFunde case study shows how Twitter and Facebook can mobilise change
nape senong -
Read more
