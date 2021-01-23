Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Biden’s unravelling Trump’s ‘America First’ may offer Africa a reprieve

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden departs after conducting a virtual swearing in ceremony for members of his new administration via Zoom just hours after his inauguration in the State Dining Room at the White House January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
0

We have asked some of Africa’s leading academics and thinkers to reflect on what the inauguration of a new president of the United States means for Africa. This series is produced in collaboration with the University of the Witwatersrand’s African Centre for the Study of the United States

COMMENT

As the twilight of the Trump dispensation looms (and hopefully with it, the cremation of Maga from American officialdom and the tide of far right extremism), new vistas seems to open imminently for a redefinition of Afro-American relations from the disdainful neglect of the Trump years.

Already the indication of American foreign policy in the Biden era suggests rapprochement and a return to the more cohesive multilateral international system of the pre-Trump era. While this direction of change is fairly predictable, the extent and alacrity of it are still largely conjectural. This volte face, at a particularly challenging global epoch, welcome as it is, to accelerate global cooperation for combating Covid-19, agenda setting for climate change interventions, security challenges and global development, may not be necessarily beneficial from an Africanist perspective. 

The announced policy summersault on travel restrictions and the Paris Climate Accord previews Biden’s likely foreign policy thrust, but what will the incoming administration do with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Nato and the World Health Organisation? What is likely to be Biden’s policy framework for the Middle East and Israel and what will the relationship with Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang be like? And how highly will Africa rate in the foreign policy prioritisation of the Biden administration and what will be the administration’s “signature” policy/project for Africa? 

Trump and Africa

Donald Trump’s disdain for Africa was only thinly veneered. To him, the continent was composed of “shithole countries” and like most other subjects, was strictly viewed from the lenses of his “America First” policy. The reflection was of a continent composed of a swathe of countries perpetually beleaguered by material-induced conflict, avoidable poverty, rampant disease and political instability; countries always caps-in-hand and ever in leadership disarray. 


This reading of Africa, despite the statistics, is patently misleading. More discerning minds understand that, yes, the continent has serious problems but mostly as a consequence of an asymmetric but inexorable global political order. (Although many of Africa’s problems are also homemade.) But they also see opportunities. The Chinese certainly do and are profiting. 

Some Trump advisers did too and thus enshrined a signature African policy that was truly “America First” — the so-called Prosper Africa Initiative. The sole objective of the policy was to fund American businesses through the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to invest profitably in Africa. Clinton’s African Growth and Opportunity Act, which gave Africa preferential access to American markets for agricultural products, albeit with stringent conditions, and the substantial unprecedented levels of aid and investment in governance by the Bush and  Obama administrations were scaled back by Trump and would arguably have been scrapped but by the intervention of a discerning bipartisan American Congress. 

The Trump administration insisted on a reciprocal trading regime with Africa akin to the obnoxious Development Partnership model proposed under the EU-ACP (European Union-Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States) Agreement. I argue that, on a continuum stretching back half a century, and possibly with the exception of pro-apartheid South Africa Reagan, Trump’s African policy is the least altruistic and beneficial to the continent. 

The travel restrictions on mainly predominantly Muslim countries including those in Africa, with or without history of support for international terrorist movements is hard to explain except gleaned from the prism of “America First”. In Nigeria for instance, which is not categorised as a Muslim country, travel restrictions were imposed in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic in the US before Nigeria’s index case was even recorded. In addition, the state department inexplicably scrapped the priority visa scheme for Nigerians. 

Biden reprieve?

Thankfully, the record of Trump in Africa can only be beggared. With the threat of democratic relapse in Africa looming larger by the day, urgent intervention is required to help the continent navigate the present problem. Constitutions have already been subverted in Togo, the Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Uganda, Cameroun, Chad, Egypt and Guinea by puppet legislatures to perpetuate dictatorships. Economies have been badly ravaged and the majority of the citizens made paupers by Covid-19. Conflicts are raging and there is a dire security situation. Biden’s African policy is spoilt for choice. 

The incoming Potus will have to design an engagement policy with the continent that will pit it with history and African posterity, whether to be a friend or foe. Hopefully Biden will understand that Trump’s infamy as a one-term, twice-impeached president was partly borne by a globally corrosive philosophy and leadership style.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Adewale Aderemi
Adewale Aderemi is an associate professor of political science and director: democratic studies at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja, Nigeria.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

How lottery execs received dubious payments through a private company

The National Lottery Commission is being investigated by the SIU for alleged corruption and maladministration, including suspicious payments made to senior NLC employees between 2016 and 2017
Tshegofatso Mathe
Coronavirus

Pandemic hobbles learners’ futures

South African schools have yet to open for the 2021 academic year and experts are sounding the alarm over lost learning time, especially in the crucial grades one and 12
Bongekile Macupe

More top stories

Africa

What the Biden presidency may mean for Africa

The new US administration has an interest and much expertise in Africa. But given the scale of the priorities the administration faces, Africa must not expect to feature too prominently
gilbert khadiagala
National

Zuma, Zondo play the waiting game

The former president says he will talk once the courts have ruled, but the head of the state capture inquiry appears resigned to letting the clock run out as the commission's deadline nears
emma balfour
Opinion

Disinformation harms health and democracy

Conspiracy theorists abuse emotive topics to suck the air out of legitimate debate and further their own sinister agendas
stuart jones
Africa

Uganda: ‘I have never seen this much tear-gas in an...

Counting was slow across Uganda as a result of the internet shutdown, which affected some of the biometric machines used to validate voter registrations.
andrew arinaitwe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.