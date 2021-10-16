 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

Nigeria’s palm wine tappers face stiff competition

Local brew: Wilson Ovwiroro collects sap from raffia palms to make a type of gin known locally as ogogoro. (Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP)
0

Every morning, Wilson Ovwiroro leaves home early to paddle a wooden canoe into thick rainforest in southern Nigeria, where he taps raffia palms, making palm wine from their fermented sap.

He also distils the alcoholic juice into a kind of gin known locally as ogogoro or Sapele water, named after the nearby town where it reputedly originated.

Once the delight of traditional ceremonies, the local beverage is suffering a decline in popularity, battered by modern breweries.

With more than 200-million people, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation and a huge market for beer. Deep-pocketed players are vying for Nigerians’ drinking money, including local giants International Breweries and Nigerian Breweries, as well as Ireland’s Guinness. The competition may seem unequal, but small-scale tappers and brewers such as Ovwiroro still hope to keep their local beverages alive.

“I have been doing this work for 30 years. I started in Ondo state, came to Edo and spent 10 years before coming to Sapele here where I have now spent 15 years,” said Ovwiroro. His wooden shed also serves as a mill.

The tapper learnt the skill from his father, and said his wife and brothers assist him in the job. 

“I produce original ogorogo here. When you drink it, you know it is original. I don’t mix it with ethanol. My own is the real special one. When I cook it, even rich people buy from me,” he said.

The alcoholic content of ogorogo is unknown, although one glass is enough to make you feel intoxicated, say those who drink it. Ovwiroro also said the drink, which is often infused with herbs, had medicinal properties, although he offered no evidence. “When you drink it, you don’t get infections. It cures malaria and fever.” 

Ovwiroro said he boils palm wine over firewood and distils it to make ogorogo, letting it cool before pouring it into jerry cans. 

“I have many customers that buy from me. I have up to 15 customers. I sell a 25kg jerry can for 15 000 naira [$38]. I can produce two in a day if I get enough palm wine,” he said.

But he admitted that the job was “strong” — tough work — adding that he usually climbs at least 30 trees every day. 

“I come here as early as 6am every day. Most times, I don’t go home. I sleep in this bush. At times, you will step on snakes. The work is

not easy. I work every day. On Sundays, I don’t go to church,” Ovwiroro said. 

“I won’t allow my children to do the work because it is too strong.”

Ovwiroro wants the government to assist local tappers and brewers to expand their businesses, adding that the plantation from where he taps was on lease.

“I acquired this place last year. I pay 3 000 naira monthly to the community. I used to tap from another forest but the trees are no longer producing.”

Ovwiroro said the government should encourage investments in local gins. And locals agree.

“This is what we take to clear all our sicknesses and diseases away,” said Kingdown Arugbo, a businessman who said he had been taking the local speciality since he was born. 

He added that lovers of good and strong spirits should come to Sapele to taste local brews. “If any company from abroad wants it they should come to us and we will give them the well-brewed original ogogoro from the source.” — AFP

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Agoi Joel Olatunde
Joel Olatunde Agoi
Journalist AFP Lagos Bureau.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Local elections: Water tops the agenda in Limpopo’s dry villages

People in the Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality, who have to collect water from Motse River, are backing independent candidates because they’re tired of parties’ election promises
Lucas Ledwaba
Politics

Careers the Zondo state capture inquiry has ended (or not)

From Vincent Smith to Gwede Mantashe, those named and shamed have met with differing fates
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper

More top stories

Africa

Nigeria’s palm wine tappers face stiff competition

Large companies such as International Breweries and Nigerian Breweries are vying for the population’s drinking money
Joel Olatunde Agoi
Africa

Covid-19 border closures hit Zimbabwe’s women traders hard

The past 18 months have been tough for women cross-border traders, who saw their income vanish when borders closed
Marko Phiri
National

Local elections: Water tops the agenda in Limpopo’s dry villages

People in the Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality, who have to collect water from Motse River, are backing independent candidates because they’re tired of parties’ election promises
Lucas Ledwaba
Business

A bigger slice of the pie: Retailers find ways to...

The South African informal economy market is much sought-after, with the big, formal-sector supermarkets all looking to grow their share
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×