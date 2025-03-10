War and wildlife: Congo park rangers risk lives to protect endangered species

The resurgence of the M23 rebel group and other armed factions has led to increasing threats, forcing conservationists into a desperate fight to protect endangered wildlife while struggling with dwindling support and mounting insecurity.

Deep in the forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), rangers tasked with guarding some of Africa’s most biologically diverse landscapes are facing an escalating crisis.

Ongoing conflict, particularly around Virunga, Kahuzi-Biega and Maiko national parks, has made their already perilous work even more dangerous.

The effect of the ongoing insurgency on rangers and their families is detailed in the February edition of Habari News, the monthly newsletter of the nonprofit Game Rangers Association of Africa.

The resurgence of the M23 rebel group and other armed factions has led to increasing threats, forcing conservationists into a desperate fight to protect endangered wildlife while struggling with dwindling support and mounting insecurity.

Virunga National Park, home to critically endangered mountain gorillas, has been at the centre of the violence. Armed groups have attacked ranger posts, destroyed infrastructure and stolen essential equipment, severely weakening conservation efforts.

With vast areas rendered inaccessible, poaching and illegal logging have surged.

In Kahuzi-Biega National Park, although M23 rebels have not directly targeted

conservation sites, the wider conflict between the Congolese military and armed groups has driven rangers from their surveillance posts.

“This has enabled poachers to intensify their illegal activities,” Habari News quoted a park source — who spoke on condition of anonymity — as saying.

“Regular monitoring of emblematic species, such as gorillas, is no longer carried out, which increases the risk of losing these species.”

At Maiko National Park, rangers remain steadfast in their mission, despite dire conditions.

“With no flights operating in the region and limited access to supplies and resources, the rangers are increasingly cut off from essential support,” said Alain Mukiranya, an assistant to the park’s director.

“They urgently need external assistance to navigate these trying times.”

Rangers have suffered heavy losses, even as authorities attempt to bolster security with fortified surveillance posts, aerial reconnaissance, and advanced monitoring technology.

“The assassination of eight rangers in the line of duty was a shock to our entire staff,” said Rodrigue Katembo Mugaruka, deputy park manager at Virunga National Park.

“Some families requested that their loved ones leave their posts, and several rangers abandoned their work.”

Those who remain face not only the immediate dangers of armed conflict but also the psychological strain of the job. “Morale is low,” Mugaruka said. “The fear is constant.”

Families caught in the crossfire

The violence extends beyond the parks, affecting the families of rangers who live in conflict-stricken cities such as Goma and Bukavu.

Ongoing violence has disrupted education, driven up food prices, and left people with limited access to healthcare.

While park authorities have provided financial assistance and security guidance to ranger families, the worsening situation has left many struggling to survive.

Further exacerbating the crisis is the suspension of United States Agency for International Development funding, which has slashed resources for conservation programmes.

With fewer patrols, illegal activities have flourished, and critical community projects designed to build local support for conservation have stalled.

Tourism, once a lifeline for conservation efforts, has also collapsed because of security concerns.

The once-thriving gorilla trekking industry — an essential source of income for park operations — has come to a standstill, eliminating a key revenue stream for ranger salaries and anti-poaching measures.

Park officials and conservationists are urging the international community to step in.

“The world must not abandon these parks,” Mugaruka said. “We need diplomatic support to engage local stakeholders and ensure the preservation of biodiversity and the safety of local populations.”

Investments in ranger security, infrastructure, and patrol logistics are critical to maintaining conservation efforts in the region. Strengthening park boundaries and securing funding for ranger salaries and equipment are immediate priorities.

“Their work is invaluable,” Mukiranya said. “And they deserve the full support of the world.”