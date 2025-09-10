Abiy Ahmed touts Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as showcase of African excellence

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is expected to be the Horn of Africa country’s solution to acute power shortages, but it brings problems for downstream countries . (Flickr)

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a showcase of African excellence, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said when he launched it for the world to see as Addis Ababa hosts the second Africa Climate Change Summit.

In his opening remarks at the summit, Abiy said what his country had achieved through the gravity dam that lies on the Blue Nile River, a major tributary to the Nile River, just about 15km from the border with South Sudan, would change Africa’s climate story. A gravity dam uses its own massive weight to hold back water and resist the pressure of the reservoir.

“Too often, Africa’s story at climate change summits begins with what we lack. Lack of finance, lack of technology, lack of time,” Abiy said.

“Now, let us begin with what we have. We must make Africa the place where the world sees climate goals achieved; where reforestation is not a pilot project but a culture; where climate-smart agriculture feeds millions; and where green corridors connect cities and rural areas in a shared economy of life.”

But the dam has met with mixed reactions from neighbouring downstream countries Egypt and Sudan because it will affect water supply to communities that rely on the Nile for agriculture, tourism and fisheries.

They both boycotted the launch of the structure.

Kenyan President William Ruto said his country was ready to benefit from the dam, which would “offtake surplus electricity to power our industries”.

Ruto applauded the fact that the dam was entirely funded by Ethiopians, adding that “no nation should be denied the chance to build such transformative assets because, with time, they become shared sources of prosperity”.

The dam is expected to be the Horn of Africa country’s solution to acute power shortages. World Bank statistics show that only 44% of Ethiopians have access to electricity, with an estimated 71 million with no reliable energy access.

The dam has a capacity of 750 megawatts, but its maximum capacity is 5 150MW, equivalent to three medium-sized nuclear power plants. This output would be more than double Ethiopia’s current capacity.

According to the Webuild Group — the Italian contractor — the main dam is 170m high, covering 1 800m. The company said it employed more than 25 000 people on the project, most of them Ethiopians.

In an explainer, the contractor said the dam will contribute towards the reduction of carbon emissions of up to 1.3 million tonnes a year, “equivalent to that absorbed by eight million oak trees”.

Last year, Ethiopia banned the importation of fossil-fuelled cars, a move seen as an ambitious plan to promote the use of green energy.

For citizens such as Sarlem Bekele, a barman in one of Addis Ababa’s popular hangouts, Surrender Night Club, the dam defines national pride for a country that has endured numerous setbacks in the past decade.

“There was conflict in Tigray; in other parts of the country, we have had a drought that has stretched for almost a decade. This project presents us with an opportunity not only for electricity but also for the agricultural value chain. I believe in it. The government is serious about harnessing green energy; just last year, we thought it was too ambitious to ban petrol and diesel cars,” Bekele said.