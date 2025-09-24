Malawi’s Chakwera concedes defeat in presidential election, pledges peaceful transition

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has formally conceded defeat in the country’s presidential election

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has formally conceded defeat in the country’s presidential election, acknowledging that opposition leader and former president Peter Mutharika has secured an insurmountable lead.

In a nationally televised address from Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe, Chakwera confirmed he had personally called Mutharika to congratulate him on what he described as a “historic victory” and pledged to ensure a smooth transfer of power.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has so far validated results from 24 of 36 councils, which show Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead by a decisive margin.

“Out of respect for your will as citizens and out of respect for the Constitution, I concede defeat,” Chakwera said in his concession address. “I am fully committed to facilitating a peaceful transfer of power.”

Chakwera, who has served as Malawi’s sixth president since 2020, thanked voters for maintaining peace during the electoral process and instructed his administration to prepare all state residences for the incoming president.

He also commended MEC chair Justice Annabel Mtalimanja for overseeing what he called a transparent and orderly election.

But while accepting the outcome, Chakwera highlighted the need for accountability regarding irregularities flagged by political parties and the MEC itself.

Some district results were quarantined due to anomalies, but Chakwera emphasized these did not undermine the overall credibility of the vote. He urged the commission to provide a “full and transparent account” of any electoral violations in its final media briefing.

The concession signals Malawi’s second peaceful democratic transfer of power in five years, a process closely watched across Africa and beyond. Regional observers including the Southern African Development Community have consistently stressed the importance of credible elections in maintaining democratic stability.

Political analysts say the return of Mutharika, who previously served as Malawi’s president from 2014 to 2020, reflects voter demand for change amid persistent economic problems, including high inflation and unemployment in the landlocked nation of 22 million people.

According to the World Bank, more than 70% of Malawians live below the international poverty line, making leadership transitions critical for the country’s development trajectory.

Chakwera urged unity beyond partisan divides, calling on Malawians to support Mutharika’s new administration.

“His success in leading our nation towards prosperity will depend on all of us standing as one people in pursuit of our nation’s development,” he said.