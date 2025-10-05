Malawi’s Mutharika sworn in after rare comeback, vows to end ‘honeymoon of looting’

Peter Mutharika, 85, was sworn in Saturday as Malawi’s seventh president

Peter Mutharika, 85, was sworn in Saturday as Malawi’s seventh president, reclaiming power in a dramatic political comeback five years after electoral defeat.

The ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre drew thousands of supporters and was cast by officials as a stress test for Malawi’s fragile democracy.

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda administered the oath, with Justice Jane Ansah sworn in as vice president, marking the return of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to State House.

Declaring that the “mighty DPP is back,” Mutharika promised sweeping reforms and a break with what he called a culture of corruption and entitlement in government.

“The honeymoon of looting is over,” he warned. “This country does not belong to a party or a tribe. It belongs to the people. Government is not a feast—it is about service, discipline, and hard work.”

The veteran leader, who described his election as both “the will of God and the will of the people,” painted a stark portrait of a nation in crisis.

“There is no food. No forex. Businesses are collapsing. The cost of living is unbearable. Government coffers are empty, and nobody knows where the borrowed money has gone,” he said.

Yet he insisted Malawi’s struggles are man-made and solvable: “Any problem created by humans can be solved by humans. Fixing this country will not be easy, but we will fix it. I promise you tough and painful decisions, but with patience, discipline, and hard work, we will build a country where our children can prosper.”

Mutharika used the inauguration to thank faith leaders for what he called their stand “against evil, corruption and state-sponsored terror” and appealed to the international community to send investment and support.

“Malawi is now open for business,” he said, promising accountability and financial discipline to win back donor trust.

Outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera was absent after being dropped from the programme at the last minute despite conceding defeat and pledging a smooth handover.

Analysts said the exclusion signalled a sharp break from the past and an attempt to reset governance.

Malawi, a nation of 20 million people, faces crushing debt, youth unemployment, soaring inflation, and worsening food insecurity.

Mutharika’s return through the ballot box is unusual in Africa, where former incumbents rarely reclaim power via competitive elections. His choice of Ansah, a senior jurist, underscored a theme of restoring the rule of law.

The president is expected to form a cabinet in the coming days, with observers urging an inclusive, merit-based team bound by performance contracts.

Early reforms in energy, agriculture, and finance are seen as critical to restoring investor confidence and unlocking external financing.

“The spirit that destroys our nation does not come from outside,” Mutharika said in closing. “It comes from among us. But Malawi will rise again.”