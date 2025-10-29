Namibian president Nandi-Ndaitwah’s power move

Namibia President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Namibia held its breath this week when President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah dismissed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Natangwe Ithete on 26 October, taking over the ministry herself for two days, before appointing Defence and Veterans Affairs Minister Frans Kapofi to act “until further notice”.

Ithete, who was by Nandi-Ndaitwah’s side at most public events, is the second minister to lose his job within months of the 8th administration taking office.

His dismissal follows that of agriculture minister Mac Hengari, who was shown the door just three months after being nominated to parliament as one of the president’s eight appointees.

Hengari’s dismissal, however, had nothing to do with corruption but stemmed from allegations of an improper sexual relationship with an underage girl, which reportedly resulted in the conception of a child.

He spent several months in custody before being granted bail of R15 000 in August, pending trial. The scandal rocked the young administration and raised questions about vetting standards for presidential nominees.

Ithete’s dismissal came days after Namibia hosted its inaugural Public-Private Forum on 23 and 24 October, during which Nandi-Ndaitwah spoke out strongly against corruption and inefficiency in government.

At the event, she declared that her administration “would not tolerate complacency, negligence or self-interest in the conduct of public affairs”.

She urged both the public and private sectors to uphold transparency as a national value. Her remarks now appear to have foreshadowed the dramatic shake-up that followed two days later.

The president initially gave no reason for dismissing Ithete but later said during a meeting with mines and energy ministry staff that the decision was linked to his alleged breach of a moratorium on renewing oil exploration licences.

This came after the Namibian Sun revealed that Ithete had authorised the renewal of certain petroleum blocks despite the president’s directive placing the Oil and Gas Directorate under her office.

The disclosure forced State House to confirm that Ithete’s actions had “undermined executive oversight” during a sensitive review of the petroleum licensing system.

Handing over

The presidency subsequently announced Kapofi’s appointment under article 32(3)(i)(dd) of the constitution, saying the decision was necessary to “ensure continuity in leadership and the uninterrupted delivery of services following recent changes in the ministry’s leadership”.

Kapofi, a long-serving minister and the only member of the 7th administration to survive into the current cabinet, is tasked with stabilising a portfolio central to Namibia’s industrialisation, mining and energy transformation agenda.

A veteran of political and administrative circles, Kapofi had initially thrown his hat into the ring for the Swapo vice-presidency at the party’s elective congress in November 2022, but later withdrew from the race.

His appointment to oversee the powerful Industries, mines and energy portfolio on an interim basis is being viewed as a move to maintain stability within one of the government’s most strategic ministries.

In the leaked video from her meeting with staff, Nandi-Ndaitwah can be heard addressing stunned ministry employees, saying the ministry needed “renewal, reflection and rededication to the important work that we are all here to do.”

She reminded them that “this is not a time to worry. It is a time for renewal,” and stressed that the need for discipline, integrity and accountability guided her decision.

“When I took the Oath of Office on 21 March 2025, I said that operations within this administration would not be business as usual. That was not a slogan. It was a promise and a commitment to doing things differently and raising the standard of public service across government,” she said.

She told staff that her brief takeover of the ministry was meant to ensure “stability, renewed focus and a stronger sense of purpose,” while urging them to continue serving “with pride and passion.”

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s decision to temporarily assume ministerial control is not without precedent. During his presidency, the late founding president Sam Nujoma also took direct charge of ministries when he believed intervention was necessary.

In 2002, Nujoma assumed control of the ministry of information and broadcasting, saying he wanted to fix management problems at the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), which was experiencing internal disputes and financial strain.

A few years earlier, he had also temporarily headed the home affairs ministry, explaining that he wanted to address rampant crime and inefficiency.

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s decision to take charge of the mines ministry thus echoes a pattern of direct presidential intervention last seen under Nujoma’s rule, particularly in strategic or troubled ministries.

Economic cornerstone

The mines sector is Namibia’s cornerstone, sustaining more than 20,800 jobs, and with 18,000 others expected within the next four years when new and expansion projects — including Osino’s Twin Hills, B2Gold’s Otjikoto expansion, and Navachab’s underground mining venture — start production.

Namibia expects a fresh injection of R2.8 billion into the economy.

According to the Chamber of Mines of Namibia’s 2024 Annual Review, the mining sector remained one of the country’s strongest economic pillars, generating R51.4 billion in revenue and contributing 13.3% to GDP last year, following a 14.4% share in 2023. The industry paid R3 billion in corporate taxes, R2.26 billion in royalties, and R360 million in export levies, while direct employment rose by 14.6% to 20,843 jobs. Despite a slight dip in diamond output, robust activity in uranium, gold, copper, and zinc sustained overall performance.

By appointing Kapofi — a veteran civil servant, seasoned politician and former Secretary to Cabinet — the President signalled a desire for continuity and calm. In her statement, she reaffirmed that “government work must proceed with discipline, urgency and accountability,” consistent with the priorities of the 8th Administration and the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

“The appointment of Hon. Kapofi ensures continued leadership and coordination within a Ministry that remains central to Namibia’s industrialisation, mining and energy transformation agenda,” the statement read.

“This measure reflects the President’s commitment to stability, continuity and constitutional governance.”

As the country awaits clarity on a permanent replacement, Nandi-Ndaitwah’s swift actions — sacking a deputy prime minister and assuming direct control for two days— have underscored her determination to run a no-nonsense administration.

Sharp criticism

The President’s move, however, has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition. Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) leader Panduleni Itula denounced it as unlawful and a “gross violation” of the Constitution and the Assignment of Powers Act, arguing that the President cannot properly hold a ministerial office accountable to Parliament.

Itula said the action undermines the separation of powers and urged Nandi-Ndaitwah to appoint another minister in its place.

Human rights activist Phil ya Nangoloh also criticised the president’s action as unconstitutional, writing that the decision “creates a situation where Nandi-Ndaitwah is accountable to Nandi-Ndaitwah.”

He argued that the Constitution does not empower a president to appoint herself to a ministerial position and called the move “dictatorship, pure and simple.”

Ya Nangoloh further compared the action to Nujoma’s sacking of ministers Otto Herigel, Anton von Wietersheim, Hidipo Hamutenya and Kaire Mbuende without explanation, saying such practices erode trust in constitutional governance.

The presidency, however, told the Namibian Sun that the deputy prime minister’s position would remain vacant until further notice.