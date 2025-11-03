Morocco welcomes UN support for Western Sahara talks

King Mohammed VI

Morocco has welcomed the adoption of the historical resolution of the Security Council of the United Nations backing the autonomy plan in the Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty.

On Friday, King Mohammed VI held a national address right after the resolution was passed.

The King declared that after 50 years of sacrifices, Morocco is starting a new chapter in the process of consolidating the Moroccanness of the Sahara, and ending all conflicts, within the framework of a consensual solution based on the Autonomy Initiative.

The King said the adoption of this resolution was a pivotal moment and a crucial turning point in the history of modern Morocco, adding: “There is a before October 31, 2025 era, and an after October 30”.

“The time has come for a unified Morocco to emerge — from Tangier to Lagouira — a Morocco whose rights and historical borders would not be infringed upon by anyone”, said the King.

He added that two-thirds of UN Member States now consider the Autonomy Initiative to be the only framework for resolving the conflict.

The recognition of the Kingdom’s economic sovereignty over the Sahara, he said, has increased significantly following the decisions made by major economic powers such as the United States, France, Britain, Russia, Spain, and the European Union, to encourage investment and trade with this region, transforming the Asara into a hub for development and stability, and a major economic centre in the region, including the Sahel and the Sahara.

Regarding the framework of the Autonomy proposal, the King announced that Morocco will update and detail its Autonomy Initiative, then submit it to the United Nations as the sole basis for negotiation, given that it is the only realistic, viable solution.

The King thanked the African countries that have consistently expressed their unwavering and unconditional support for the Moroccan Autonomy proposal.

He also mentioned, in particular, the United States of America, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, whose efforts have paved the way for a final settlement of the conflict.

Despite the positive developments, the King assured that his country remains committed to finding a solution where there are no winners or losers – a solution that preserves the dignity of all parties, adding that “Morocco does not see these developments as a victory, nor will it exploit them to fuel conflict and disputes”.

The King appealed to the population in the Tindouf camps, south of Algeria, to seize this historic opportunity to reunite with their families and take advantage of the Autonomy Initiative, which will empower them to contribute to the management of their local affairs, develop their homeland, and build their future within a unified Morocco.

The King affirmed that all Moroccans are equal, and that there is no difference between those returning from the Tindouf camps and those within the homeland.

The King called upon the President of Algeria, Abdelmajid Tebboune, to launch together a sincere, brotherly dialogue between Morocco and Algeria, to overcome differences and build new relations based on trust, fraternal bonds, and good neighbourliness.

The United States is working to mediate between Morocco and Algeria to secure a peace agreement between the two countries. This mediation was announced last month by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.