Tanzanian police release Chadema opposition leaders

Caption: Released Chadema leader, including vice chairman John Heche (centre). Photo credit: Suleiman Mpochi

Leaders of Tanzania’s opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) party, including its vice chairman John Heche, who was arrested a few weeks ago during last month’s general elections, have been released on bail.

In a statement, the party said Heche suffered health complications while in detention, prompting police to take him to the hospital for treatment before his release.

He had been held for more than three weeks without being taken to court, while his family and legal team were kept unaware of his whereabouts for most of that time.

Heche was later transferred to a police station, where he and several other opposition figures were charged with terrorism-related offences. Among those also released on bail were Amani Golugwa, Godbless Lema and Boniface Jacob.

Their arrests during the tense pre-election period were linked to allegations that the leaders incited protests aimed at disrupting the national vote.

In addition to the Chadema officials, hundreds of youths from across the country have also been brought before courts on treason charges, a move the opposition says is part of a broader crackdown on political dissent.

Chadema has consistently dismissed the accusations as politically motivated, describing the arrests as an attempt to intimidate the opposition and silence critical voices ahead of the polls.

However, police officials insisted that the arrests were made “in accordance with the law”, and that investigations had linked the suspects to activities threatening public safety and national stability.

The releases come amid mounting political tension in the wake of the October elections, which the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan won by a wide margin.

Opposition groups have rejected the results, citing irregularities, voter suppression, and lack of transparency in the tallying process.

Sporadic demonstrations were reported in several cities, including Arusha, Mwanza, and Dar es Salaam, prompting heavy police deployment to curb unrest.

Diplomatic missions and human rights organisations have urged both the government and opposition to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue.

The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition said the post-election atmosphere remained volatile, with continued reports of arbitrary arrests, internet disruptions, and restrictions on political gatherings.

Political analysts have warned that the aftermath of the 2025 general elections could reshape Tanzania’s political landscape for years to come. Many believe that how the government and opposition handle the current tensions will determine whether the country moves toward reconciliation or prolonged division.

Faith-based organisations and civil society groups have launched initiatives to mediate talks between rival political camps to restore calm and promote national unity.

Heche has vowed that Chadema would continue to advocate for electoral justice and political reforms through peaceful means, saying the struggle for democracy “must continue until every Tanzanian’s voice counts”.