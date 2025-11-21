Malawi’s new cabinet stokes fears of a return to impunity

Malawian President Peter Mutharika

When President Peter Mutharika unveiled his 24-member cabinet in stages during October, many Malawians hoped for renewal — a government built on integrity, accountability and reform.

Instead, the appointments rekindled old frustrations and fears of a return to impunity. Several of the newly appointed ministers have been linked to investigations, arrests, or ongoing court cases involving corruption and abuse of office.

For a country struggling to rebuild after decades of mismanagement, the choices cast a long shadow over fragile reforms and donor confidence:

George Chaponda (Foreign Affairs Minister) – Dismissed as minister of agriculture in 2017 over the “maizegate” scandal, when investigators discovered stacks of cash hidden in his home. His return to a senior diplomatic post suggests political loyalty continues to outweigh accountability.

Joseph Mwanamvekha (Finance, Economic Planning and Development) – A key figure in Mutharika’s previous administration, arrested in 2021 for abuse of office and fraud linked to the sale of a state-owned bank. His reappointment to oversee the treasury has reignited doubts about the ruling party’s fiscal credibility.

Jappie Mhango (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) – Arrested and charged in June for alleged abuse of office over a government house sale dating back to 2016–2017. His reinstatement, despite active court proceedings, has deepened public scepticism about the administration’s reform credentials.

Ben Phiri (Local Government and Rural Development) – A close aide to Mutharika, detained in 2021 on corruption charges tied to procurement irregularities. His comeback reinforces the perception that in Malawi’s politics, loyalty remains the highest qualification for office.

Madalitso Baloyi (Health and Sanitation) – One of the few technocrats in the new cabinet, Baloyi, a clinical officer with extensive experience in public health, was widely seen as a rare merit-based appointment. Yet his credibility has been overshadowed by the tainted reputations of her colleagues.

Jean Mathanga (Natural Resources, Energy and Mining) – Formerly a commissioner on the Malawi Electoral Commission during the disputed 2019 election, she was declared “grossly incompetent” by the Constitutional Court. She also faces a High Court case over procurement violations at Escom, the state power utility.

The controversies stretch beyond the ministers themselves.

Norman Chisale, Mutharika’s once-feared bodyguard and now deputy minister of homeland security, has long faced accusations of illicit border dealings and misuse of security funds. Once considered untouchable, his continued influence in government has stirred unease.

Frank Mbeta (Attorney General) – A lawyer previously cited by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with alleged bribery, Mbeta’s appointment as Attorney General has drawn fierce criticism from transparency advocates. His role, overseeing prosecutions, has become, to many, the clearest symbol of Malawi’s deepening culture of impunity.

Anti-corruption groups swiftly condemned the appointments. The National Anti-Corruption Alliance warned that “allowing those under investigation to hold power weakens justice and mocks reform”.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition, once a leading voice in nationwide protests, called the cabinet “a betrayal of public trust.”

The backlash has also unsettled Malawi’s international partners.

The government recently secured MK150 billion (about $85 million) in grants from donors including the World Bank ($45 million), the United States ($17.5 million), the United Kingdom ($5.3 million), Norway ($4.5 million), Japan ($3.7 million), China ($3 million), the International Fund for Agricultural Development ($3 million), as well as Switzerland and Ireland.

These funds, critical for health, agriculture and infrastructure, now risk suspension if donors conclude that accountability has been abandoned.

Political analyst Allan Ntata described the reshuffle as “a steady erosion of Malawi’s moral and institutional foundations”, arguing that state institutions increasingly protect rather than punish the corrupt.

For ordinary Malawians, the consequences are immediate and visible: farmers watch subsidies disappear, hospitals run out of essential medicine and development projects stall.

“When those in charge are tainted by the same crimes they should fight, how can we trust the system?” lamented Maria Banda, a smallholder farmer in Lilongwe. “Our hopes for a better life are fading.”

For many, Mutharika’s new cabinet reflects the triumph of loyalty over public service, with reform-minded voices at risk of being sidelined as compromised figures consolidate power. The memory of the Cashgate scandal of the early 2010s, when billions vanished through fraudulent procurement, still haunts the national conscience.

Mutharika now faces a defining choice: preserve loyalty by shielding tainted allies, or restore credibility by cutting them loose.