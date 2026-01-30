Tanzania’s media barred from covering post-election violence victims’ testimonies

Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan

Tanzania’s media has been barred from covering the testimonies of victims and the relatives of those killed during the violence which followed elections last October, a move critics say undermines the public’s right to information.

Making the announcement recently, the acting chairperson of the Presidential Commission conducting the inquiry, former chief justice Ibrahim Juma, said the restriction was intended to protect the privacy of those giving testimony.

Since the commission began its hearings across different parts of the country, hundreds of victims and relatives of deceased victims have presented harrowing accounts which have attracted significant public attention.

Juma said the widespread circulation of testimonies had exposed some victims to renewed trauma and persistent media intrusion, potentially leading to psychological stress and family tensions.

But media analyst and former Tanzania Media Council executive secretary Kajubi Mkajanga questioned the decision, in an interview with German network DW.

“I do not understand why the commission has taken this step, because these incidents occurred publicly. Many people witnessed them, debated them and lodged complaints,” he said.

Media organisations and press freedom advocates have criticised what they describe as a blanket restriction, arguing that while victim protection is essential, it should not undermine transparency and the public’s right to information.

A senior editor at one of the country’s leading national newspapers warned that the decision risks eroding public confidence in the commission’s work.

“Journalists are bound by professional ethics. We routinely protect the identities of vulnerable sources. A total ban creates suspicion and limits independent verification,” the editor said.

While acknowledging the need to safeguard victims, the editor urged the commission to consider alternatives such as anonymised reporting, pooled media coverage, or the delayed publication of sensitive details.

“Accountability mechanisms work best when they are seen to be open and fair,” he added.

Victims and relatives who have appeared before the commission have recounted cases of deaths, gunshot injuries, beatings, destruction of property and forced displacement linked to the 29 October protests and violence that followed the general elections which kept President Samia Suluhu Hassan in power.

Testimonies have reportedly been emotionally charged, with families describing how their relatives died from bullet wounds or injuries allegedly inflicted by security forces. In Dar es Salaam, one woman told the commission that her son was shot while returning home from work on the day of the demonstrations and later died in hospital.

At the end of its mandate, the commission is expected to release a comprehensive report outlining its findings, patterns of alleged violations and recommendations, including on accountability and institutional reforms.

Legal analysts say the decision highlights the delicate balance between protecting victims and ensuring public accountability.

“International best practice allows for in-camera hearings in sensitive cases, but transparency remains crucial, particularly where allegations involve state actors,” said a Dar es Salaam-based constitutional lawyer.

The October demonstrations, which erupted in several regions after the announcement of election results, marked one of the most violent post-election periods in Tanzania’s recent history.

Local and international human rights groups have reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries — claims the government says remain under investigation.