Zweli Mkhize wins ANCYL endorsement for party president

Presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday evening clinched a victory against president Cyril Ramaphosa after winning the endorsement of the ANC youth league task team for party president.

In what could possibly signal what is to come at the December elective conference, Mkhize narrowly received the nod with 19 votes from the youth league’s temporary leadership, beating Ramaphosa (17) and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (4).

The leagues held their meetings this weekend to decide on who they would endorse for the top six positions of the ANC when the party goes to its elective conference.

According to insiders, the league – which has been perceived to be dominated by Ramaphosa allies – deliberated at length over the two leaders, with Mkhize’s team making a “more compelling argument”. This led to the ballot vote that resulted in Mkhize’s victory among the youth.

The league also chose to back current acting secretary general Paul Mashatile for the deputy president position. It was allegedly unanimously agreed that Mashatile was the best person for the job.

The Ramaphosa faction in the youth league task team – led by Nonceba Mhlauli – has suffered a defeating blow, which could also signal the fate of the faction when the league eventually goes to its conference. The Ramaphosa camp managed to receive only one endorsement for its candidates.

Flamboyant ANC leader Fikile Mbalula received 23 votes, winning the nomination for the secretary general position ahead of former Eastern Cape chair Phumullo Masualle. Mbalula recently received a nod for the position from the Ramaphosa faction, led by Derek Hanekom and Mondli Gungubele.

Masualle has been endorsed by the ANC KwaZulu-Natal as part of Mkhize’s slate for the secretary general position.

The outcomes will come as a blow for the former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who failed to receive a nomination for secretary general, as well as for treasurer general hopeful Andile Lungisa. Both men are leveraging on the general mix debate and their former positions as youth league leaders to gain favour for their respective positions.

According to insiders, Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha and David Masondo tied for the position of national chair on 20 votes each. This means a re-vote for the position.

The re-vote will be overseen by ANC national executive committee member Tandi Mahambehlala and will, in the coming days, be followed by nominations for the 80 additional national executive committee members.

Nomvula Mokonyane, who has already been endorsed by KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng province for the position of deputy secretary general, beat ANC general manager Febe Potgieter for the league’s task team nomination with 23 votes. Potgieter received 18 votes.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe won the nomination for treasurer general with 20 votes against Eastern Cape Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane who received 19 votes with one spoiled ballot.

Mabuyane, who is a major player in the Eastern Cape and a loyal supporter of Ramaphosa, was endorsed for the position of deputy president by his province.