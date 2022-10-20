Subscribe

Politics

No backing down as presidential hopeful Mkhize goes for broke

  
Eye on the crown: Zweli Mkhize is making a bid for ANC president.
0

In December 2017, Zweli Mkhize Zweli Mkhize collapsed his campaign for the ANC presidency shortly before nominations for the governing party’s top six positions opened and settled for a seat on the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

Mkhize, then the ANC treasurer general, had failed to get the endorsement of his home province KwaZulu-Natal — which had backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the presidency — or that of any of the party’s other structures.

Faced with the reality that his campaign had not gained traction and the so-called unity ticket had failed to sway supporters of the two main factions, Mkhize, who describes himself as a pragmatist,  threw in the towel.

This time around Mkhize, despite having had to resign as health minister last August over the Digital Vibes tender scandal, is no longer a rank outsider going into the ANC national conference.

If anything, Mkhize is the most likely of the small throng of would-be ANC presidents to give incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa a run for his money, having secured the backing of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC).

Despite former president Jacob Zuma’s endorsement of Dlamini-Zuma, it is Mkhize, and Ramaphosa, who have got the nod from the bulk of the branches to date, with Dlamini-Zuma ahead of the rest of the pack which, at this point, includes David Mabuza and Lindiwe Sisulu.

Thus far, he has focused on behind-the-scenes lobbying at the regional and provincial conferences held in the run-up to the national conference in December and on mobilising support at branch level through addressing branch general meetings and other ANC activities.

This week, Mkhize geared up his campaign, hoping to draw support from branches in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga  with a series of media interviews and an offensive against the Special Investigating Unit.

In an interview with Mail & Guardian at a La Lucia boutique hotel in Durban — ironically under curatorship by the Asset Forfeiture Unit until recently — Mkhize said apart from reliance on his 20-plus years of experience in both the ANC and the government, his observation of what he describes as the Ramaphosa faction’s ironfisted hold on the NEC is a sign of the president’s weakness.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

No backing down as presidential hopeful Mkhize goes for broke

M&G Premium

Disgraced former health minister wants the ANC to revert to normal disciplinary processes instead of the step-aside rule to curb corruption
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Mkhize weighs in on solving the energy crisis in South...

M&G Premium

Presidential hopeful believes nuclear energy was shot down for the wrong reasons
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
National

Evidence leader in Mkhwebane inquiry refuses recusal

Advocate Nazreen Bawa said the calls for her to step aside were spurious and based on false allegations made by Barnabas Xulu, the some time attorney of Judge John Hlophe
emsie ferreira
Opinion

Did Liz Truss mislead the public about her husband’s secretive...

As the prime minister fights to remain in power, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner demands she come clean over her interests
ruby lott lavigna
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×