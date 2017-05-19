Hunt for Wits’s success is over

As the bubbles from the celebration of the night before subsided, triumphant Wits coach Gavin Hunt knew what he wants next.

“To win our next game,” he said.

His turn at the top of the league has finally arrived after three oh-so-close previous attempts.

His drive for more typifies the hard-working gaffer, who lauded several individuals who played a massive role in Wits’s success this season. And although he would very much like to put his feet up on a beach with a cold beer in his hand, he admits there is still a lot of work waiting for him.

Fans anticipated a battle likely to last until the final day of the league season but it ended dramatically in mid-week when defending champions Downs choked at a critical moment.