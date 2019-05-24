National

Durban’s old airport infested by illegal tenants

Sabelo Skiti

Paralysing dispute: Transnet bought the old airport from Airports Company South Africa and Seaworld Aviation was supposed to renovate it, but the companies are mired in litigation. (Delwyn Verasamy)

Paralysing dispute: Transnet bought the old airport from Airports Company South Africa and Seaworld Aviation was supposed to renovate it, but the companies are mired in litigation. (Delwyn Verasamy)

The old Durban International Airport, once the third-busiest in the country, was abandoned in 2010 for a new airport north of the city. An ambitious, R200-million plan to turn the old one into a hub for low-cost airlines would have returned it to its former glory.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
South Africa (country)Seaworld Aviationpotholeslow-cost airlinesKing Shaka International AirportEnchanted Gardens Conference CentreDurban International AirportCorruptionairportsAirport Fast Foods Abdool Kamar Aaron Stanger2010 World CupDurbanTransnetXolani MkhwanaziPopo Molefe

Client Media Releases

University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN student heads to FIFA Women's World Cup
North-West University
NWU extraordinary professor discusses Global South
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN hosts public lecture on the future of work
North-West University
Researching the psychology of risk management
North-West University
NWU delivers PhD graduates from every corner of Africa
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN hosts discussion on gender-based violence
UKZN student heads to FIFA Women's World Cup
NWU extraordinary professor discusses Global South
Want to publish your media releases here?