VBS Mutual liquidators target KPMG

Thanduxolo Jika
31 May 2019 00:00
KPMG may have to repay VBS because of its alleged fraudulent audits if the defunct bank’s liquidators have their way. (Alon Skuy/The Times/Gallo Images)
The liquidators of the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank, which was looted of close to R1-billion, have set their sights on audit firm KPMG for its role in the saga.
VBS was placed under curatorship in March last year after the Reserve Bank discovered liquidity issues with the bank when R900-million of VBS’s reported deposits of R2.9-billion could not be confirmed.
VBS’s curator, Anoosh Rooplal, who was subsequently appointed as the liquidator, withdrew VBS’s financial statements for the year ending March 31 2017 because “they contain material misstatements and are no longer considered to be reliable”.
This week it emerged that the liquidators intended to go after KPMG to recover monies lost as a result of its unreliable audits.
Rooplal would not confirm that there was a direct pursuit of KPMG. “At this stage we are just looking to recover monies that are owed to the bank,” he said.
But two reliable sources said the liquidator was aiming to recover funds from KPMG.
“It is just a matter of time before the summons are issued against KPMG because of its fraudulent audits — the process is at an advanced stage,” said one source.
It is unclear how much liquidators want to recover from the audit firm.
KPMG spokesperson Nqubeko Sibiya said the firm had not been contacted by the liquidators but was co-operating with the authorities.
“The events that arose at VBS are a result of a number of factors and the actions of various parties and bodies.
