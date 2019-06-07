Ace and Pule: Like father, like son?

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Paddy Harper
07 Jun 2019 00:00
Puzzled: Spokesperson Pule Mabe (right) listens to secretary general Ace Magashule's ramblings.
Tuesday.
Ace Magashule, the secretary general of the ANC, appears a little baffled — lost, even — as he limps his way, somewhat painfully, through the statement outlining the outcome of the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla.
Magashule is clearly battling as he reads out the decisions the party took about the future and role of the Reserve Bank — or at least his faction’s version of what happened — and what needs to be done to get the economy out of the deep hole that he and his party have dug for it.
It appears as if Magashule is himself stunned by the contents of what he is reading; as if the man is unconvinced by — or unfamiliar with — the words in front of him.
Magashule gathers himself, shakes off the air of a man who’s not sure whether it’s Tuesday or Wednesday, and stumbles on, grinding the words out.
Perhaps the paper is blank, save for the ANC logo, and Magashule is simply making this up as he goes along, ad-libbing non-stop because the NEC factions couldn’t agree on the content of a statement to issue. Perhaps they did, and Magashule didn’t like the content, and is ignoring it and creating his own version of events as he goes along.
