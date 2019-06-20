LIVESTREAM: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Sona

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Online reporter
20 Jun 2019 18:27
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation address on Thursday. (David Harrison/M&G)
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his first State of the Nation address since his inauguration at Parliament in Cape Town. The theme for the Sona is : “Let’s grow South Africa together as we celebrate 25 years of freedom”.
