National

LIVESTREAM: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Sona

M&G Online reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation address on Thursday. (David Harrison/M&G)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation address on Thursday. (David Harrison/M&G)

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his first State of the Nation address since his inauguration at Parliament in Cape Town. The theme for the Sona is : “Let’s grow South Africa together as we celebrate 25 years of freedom”.

.
Cyril RamaphosaState of the Nation addressState of the Nation 2019SONA

Client Media Releases

SANRAL
Taking Sanral to Upington
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN academic awarded two international fellowships
North-West University
NWU takes sports development to new heights
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN scientists receive multimillion-rand research award
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN backs its team at Comrades
North-West University
Dean makes history
Taking Sanral to Upington
UKZN academic awarded two international fellowships
NWU takes sports development to new heights
Want to publish your media releases here?