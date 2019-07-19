Sanral is still facing e-toll hole

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lynley Donnelly
19 Jul 2019 00:00
The company made a loss of R260-million in 2017-18, but according to the national estimates of expenditure, released with this year’s main budget in February, Sanral could be headed for losses of R7.6-billion for 2018-19. (John McCann/M&G)
As the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) continues to struggle with the hole that unpaid e-tolls have left on its books, expectations are that the fiscus will have to fill the gap if Gauteng’s e-tolls are scrapped.
Sanral chief executive Skhumbuzo Macozoma said in response to questions from the Mail & Guardian that the refusal to pay e-tolls has affected Sanral’s liquidity over recent years and continued nonpayment will continue to affect it.
“We have used various mechanisms to deal with the liquidity problems and will continue to explore options, including development finance institutional loans,” Macozoma said.
In its latest set of financials released last year, Sanral indicated that a series of steps taken by the treasury to tide it over financially would ensure that it could meet its obligations until July 2019.
The company made a loss of R260-million in 2017-18, but according to the national estimates of expenditure, released with this year’s main budget in February, Sanral could be headed for losses of R7.6-billion for 2018-19.
The treasury said it is in “constant contact” with the department of transport — Sanral’s shareholder — on the matter. The department of transport did not respond to requests for comment.
Sanral’s financial health has again been zeroed in on after a “twar” between Finance Minister Tito Mboweni — who backs the user pays principle — and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who has promised that the province would scrap the system.
This has again resurrected debate on the viability of scrapping e-tolls, and whether other taxpayers should pay for Gauteng’s roads.
In response to the altercation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has tasked new Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, and his peers from the treasury and the province, with finding a lasting resolution to the matter.
