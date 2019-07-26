Politics

EFF: Cyril is using Jacob’s tactics

Franny Rabkin

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected the public protector’s claim that he has taken sides in her battle with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Paul Botes/M&G)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected the public protector’s claim that he has taken sides in her battle with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Paul Botes/M&G)

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have once again entered the fray in support of the public protector, this time in the legal stand-off between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Cyril Ramaphosa.

An urgent court case, to be heard on Tuesday in the Pretoria high court, was brought by Ramaphosa after an increasingly heated exchange of correspondence with the public protector. At its heart are their respective positions on whether or not he has implemented the remedial action that she directed in her report into the early pension payout of former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

In her report, Mkhwebane found that Gordhan’s approval of the early payment of Pillay’s pension, with full benefits, was irregular and directed Ramaphosa to take note of her findings and take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan.

Gordhan, however, has taken the case to court on review, prompting the president to await its outcome before taking disciplinary steps.

Ramaphosa said he believed he had complied with Mkhwebane’s order because he had indeed taken note of the findings in this report — as directed.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
South African Revenue Service (SARS)Economic Freedom FightersPravin GordhanJacob ZumaIvan PillayCyril RamaphosaBusisiwe MkhwebaneSouth Africa (country)Public ProtectorGodrich Gardee

Client Media Releases

Corporate Traveller
Three things robots can't do better than humans
ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA named Platinum Reseller by Veeam
BulkSMS.com
Home automation incorporates SMS to keep you connected
MTN
MTN adds 'mystique' to its offers
Rosebank College
The significance of Nelson Mandela Day
Three things robots can't do better than humans
ContinuitySA named Platinum Reseller by Veeam
Home automation incorporates SMS to keep you connected
MTN adds 'mystique' to its offers
The significance of Nelson Mandela Day
Want to publish your media releases here?