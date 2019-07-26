EFF: Cyril is using Jacob’s tactics

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
26 Jul 2019 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected the public protector’s claim that he has taken sides in her battle with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Paul Botes/M&G)
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have once again entered the fray in support of the public protector, this time in the legal stand-off between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Cyril Ramaphosa.
An urgent court case, to be heard on Tuesday in the Pretoria high court, was brought by Ramaphosa after an increasingly heated exchange of correspondence with the public protector. At its heart are their respective positions on whether or not he has implemented the remedial action that she directed in her report into the early pension payout of former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
In her report, Mkhwebane found that Gordhan’s approval of the early payment of Pillay’s pension, with full benefits, was irregular and directed Ramaphosa to take note of her findings and take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan.
Gordhan, however, has taken the case to court on review, prompting the president to await its outcome before taking disciplinary steps.
Ramaphosa said he believed he had complied with Mkhwebane’s order because he had indeed taken note of the findings in this report — as directed.
