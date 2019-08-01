National

Faction fights in KZN turn school playgrounds into battlefields

Bongekile Macupe

Chaos: Sahlumbe High School had a matric pass rate of 96.3% in 2002 but it steadily declined to 32.6% in 2018, largely as a result of disruptions to learners’ education because of violence between boys at the school. Oupa Nkosi

Chaos: Sahlumbe High School had a matric pass rate of 96.3% in 2002 but it steadily declined to 32.6% in 2018, largely as a result of disruptions to learners’ education because of violence between boys at the school. Oupa Nkosi

Long-standing feuds between adults are playing out at schools, with the violence forcing them to be closed for long periods. Bongekile Macupe and Oupa Nkosi went to Sahlumbe in KwaZulu-Natal to see the effect on one high school

Nontobeko Sibiya speaks of the fights between learners at Sahlumbe High School in an animated way.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
KwaZulu-NatalSouth Africa (country)schoolsschool violencematric pass ratesmatric pass rategang violence

Client Media Releases

MTN
High performing networks key in 4IR
MTN
MTN warns customers of fake MTN Facebook accounts
Vaal University of Technology
VUT chancellor gets honorary degree
North-West University
NWU assists villagers with reflective livestock spray paint
MTN
Greater awareness needed to eradicate cell tower battery theft
VUT chancellor gets honorary degree
NWU assists villagers with reflective livestock spray paint
Want to publish your media releases here?